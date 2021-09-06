 Tuesday, September 7, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


2nd Young Silverdale Jail Inmate Dies Of Complications From COVID-19; State Had Been Seeking Death Penalty Against Charles Shelton

Monday, September 6, 2021
Charles Levada Shelton
Charles Levada Shelton

A second young Silverdale Jail inmate has died of complications of COVID-19.

 

The Sheriff's Office said inmate Charles Levada Shelton, 31, died Monday from apparent complications from COVID-19 at a local hospital.

 

Because this is considered an in-custody death, the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office has requested the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division to conduct an investigation.

 

Shelton was most recently charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and having contraband in a penal institution.

 

He had been in jail a lengthy time after being charged in the death of Bianca Horton in 2016.

The state was seeking the death penalty against him and two others.

 

A woman who was visiting in Alton Park at the time of the slaying earlier testified that she saw men "swoop in like they were on roller skates" and kidnap Ms.  Horton.

 

A detective said Ms. Horton, who was to have been a key witness in a murder case, then was taken to Elder Street where she was killed and her body dumped.

 

Shelton was charged along with Andre Grier and Courtney High in the slaying.

Just over a week ago, a 30-year-old female Silverdale Jail inmate died at a local hospital from apparent complications from COVID-19. She was identified as Morghan Jean Elmore.

 

Ms. Elmore, prior to her passing, gave birth to a child who was placed in the custody of the Department of Children's Services.

 


