3 Dalton Teenagers Die In Friday Night Wreck

Kathryn Beasley and family

Three Dalton teenagers have died in a Friday night accident involving two other vehicles.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the bypass near Haig Mill Road.

Dead at the scene were passengers Bethany Pizarro, 17, and Kierra Clay, 18.

Kathryn Beasley, 19, died on Saturday after being airlifted to Erlanger Hospital.

Authorities said Ms. Beasley was the driver of a white Ford Fusion that was traveling on GA-3 when it crossed into the northbound lanes. It struck a Dodge Ram driven by Dillion Allen, 26, of Dalton head-on.

The Ford Focus was spun around by the initial crash and then was struck in the rear by a Ford Taurus driven by Danielle King, 28, of Rocky Face, Ga.

Drivers of those vehicles were also injured.

The Georgia State Patrol said witnesses saw Ms. Beasley driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed just prior to the crash. 

Ms. Beasley was the mother of two young children.


SkyWest Non-Stop Flight From Chattanooga To Houston Suspended Due To COVID Factor

Georgia Has 22,102 More COVID Cases And 220 Additional Deaths

Bradley County Sheriff's Officers End Burglary In Progress With Foot Pursuit


The SkyWest non-stop flight out of Chattanooga to Houston, Texas will be suspended as of Oct. 1st. Terry Hart, Airport president, said, "This is another unfortunate side effect of COVID-19’s ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 220 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,258. There are 22,102 new cases as that total reaches ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a burglary in progress on Keith Valley Road on Friday. Upon their arrival, they detained a man who was waiting outside of the ... (click for more)



SkyWest Non-Stop Flight From Chattanooga To Houston Suspended Due To COVID Factor

The SkyWest non-stop flight out of Chattanooga to Houston, Texas will be suspended as of Oct. 1st. Terry Hart, Airport president, said, "This is another unfortunate side effect of COVID-19’s impact on the travel industry. Though our passengers have helped this become a successful flight with approximately 90 percent occupancy, airlines are focused on facing operational challenges ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 22,102 More COVID Cases And 220 Additional Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 220 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,258. There are 22,102 new cases as that total reaches 1,134,891 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 74,717, which is an increase of 472 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county, last updated on Friday: Catoosa ... (click for more)

Opinion

Memorial And Blue - And Response

Well, of course they did. Come to an agreement that is. There was never a chance that Memorial Hospital, the Heart Institute and other entities would not be in the Blue Cross/Blue Shield network. These types of skirmishes crop up everywhere. A local TV station says it won't be carried by Dish Network, but it ends up they are. Local hospitals all over the country are trying ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re No. 1! (In COVID)

After the first week of college football, no less than 10 of the nation’s team’s fans chanted on Saturday “We’re No. 1,” but in Tennessee the distinction only applies to COVID. According to the CDC, the state of Tennessee is reporting 790 infections per 100,000 citizens which is the highest in the nation. South Carolina, where COVID is now 719 per 100K, is No. 2. This means that ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs, Paris Release 2021-2022 Hoops Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball program and head coach Lamont Paris have announced the upcoming 2021-22 schedule which is set to begin November 9 on the road in Los Angeles, Calif., at West Coast Conference-member Loyola Marymount. Full schedule information and details are below. Official game times will be announced at a later date. Chattanooga will play 15 home ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Preparing For Big Step Up From Bowling Green

Josh Heupel began Monday’s press briefing by reviewing what he liked about Tennessee’s football opener. In keeping with the Labor Day setting, the Vols first-year head coach appreciated the work that went into a 38-6 victory over Bowling Green last Thursday. In that context, he mentioned defense, special teams and the front five on offense. When his review reached UT’s ... (click for more)


