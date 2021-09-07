3 Dalton Teenagers Die In Friday Night Wreck

Three Dalton teenagers have died in a Friday night accident involving two other vehicles.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the bypass near Haig Mill Road.

Dead at the scene were passengers Bethany Pizarro, 17, and Kierra Clay, 18.

Kathryn Beasley, 19, died on Saturday after being airlifted to Erlanger Hospital.

Authorities said Ms. Beasley was the driver of a white Ford Fusion that was traveling on GA-3 when it crossed into the northbound lanes. It struck a Dodge Ram driven by Dillion Allen, 26, of Dalton head-on.

The Ford Focus was spun around by the initial crash and then was struck in the rear by a Ford Taurus driven by Danielle King, 28, of Rocky Face, Ga.

Drivers of those vehicles were also injured.

The Georgia State Patrol said witnesses saw Ms. Beasley driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed just prior to the crash.

Ms. Beasley was the mother of two young children.