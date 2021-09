Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 155 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,453.There are 4,829 new cases as that total reaches 1,144,884 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 75,702, which is an increase of 488 from Wednesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 7,417 cases, up 40; 73 deaths; 281 hospitalizations, down 1Chattooga County: 3,084 cases, up 23; 69 deaths; 210 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,627 cases, up 3; 14 deaths; 65 hospitalizationsWalker County: 8,507 cases, up 38; 89 deaths, up 1; 320 hospitalizations, up 2Whitfield County: 17,819 cases, up 70; 257 deaths, up 2; 849 hospitalizations, up 2

Walker And Whitfield Counties Each Have More COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 155 More Deaths

