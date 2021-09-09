 Friday, September 10, 2021 68.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


The Bend Development At Alstom Site To Include 5-Level Parking Garage, 10-Story Office Building

Thursday, September 9, 2021

The Bend development at the Alstom site will include a five-level parking garage in addition to a nearby 10-story office building, according to plans submitted to the Form Based Code Committee.

The garage will be able to serve 67 vehicles on the ground level and 177 on each of the five raised levels.

Plans show a sleek new 10-story office building nearby.

It is shown at the end of a canal that is planned at the ambitious project.

The latest plans also show a future medical office building, a future mixed-use building and a future office building.

It is planned to activate the ground floor of the parking garage with commercial space, it was stated.

The architectural design of the parking garage has not yet begun.

 


September 10, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 9, 2021

2,362 Vote Early In House District 29 Race

September 9, 2021

County School Board To Decide On Monday On Superintendent Search Firm


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATKINSON, LANDON JERMAINE 4300 EVERGREEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County SPEEDING ... (click for more)

There were 2,362 early ballots cast in the special election for House District 29. Democrat DeAngelo Jelks is opposing Republican Greg Vital. Election Day is next Tuesday. Most of the ... (click for more)

The County School Board will decide Monday on which search firm to use to select a new school superintendent. The board on Thursday night heard presentations from several firms. Some were ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATKINSON, LANDON JERMAINE 4300 EVERGREEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County SPEEDING EVADING ARREST DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION --- BOWLIN, JOSEPH DUANE 286 COUNTY ROAD 103 ATHENS, 37303 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

2,362 Vote Early In House District 29 Race

There were 2,362 early ballots cast in the special election for House District 29. Democrat DeAngelo Jelks is opposing Republican Greg Vital. Election Day is next Tuesday. Most of the early votes were cast at Collegedale - 1,570. Other sites were the election office, Brainerd and Hixson. The seat was formerly held by Rep. Mike Carter. (click for more)

Opinion

There Should Be Equitable Distribution Of COVID Rescue Plan Funds

To the City Council and County Commission: The Chattanooga Branch of the NAACP request equitable treatment of citizens in the allocation of funds received by the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, Tennessee. Chattanooga received approximately $40 million and Hamilton County $71 million of ARP funds, for a total of $111 million. The National Association of Counties ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 9/11: Willing To Die

It was several years ago when, by pure chance, Heather ‘Lucky’ Penney entered into my personal Hall of Fame. And tomorrow – the day she became one of America’s greatest heroines - will mark the 20th anniversary of the darkest day in my lifetime as an American. We’ll pause to remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001 on American soil, the 3,000 who were killed and the 25,000 who ... (click for more)

Sports

Sixth Ranked Lee Women Win 1-0 Over Ohio Dominican

It took only three minutes and 15 seconds of the opening half for the sixth-ranked Lee women's soccer team to put a goal in back of the net and then let the defense handle things the rest of the way in the rugged and extremely physical 1-0 win against a talented and host Ohio Dominican University team on Thursday afternoon inside the host Panther football stadium. It was the ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Johnny Majors Had Same Attack Philosophy As Josh Heupel

When Tennessee announced last month that Saturday’s football game against Pitt would be designated the Johnny Majors Classic, my first thought was bewilderment. I hadn’t forgotten that Majors did two tours of duty as the Panthers’ coach. The first included a national championship in 1976 and, more importantly, two victories over Notre Dame. Any victory over the Irish was always ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors