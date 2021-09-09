The Bend Development At Alstom Site To Include 5-Level Parking Garage, 10-Story Office Building

The Bend development at the Alstom site will include a five-level parking garage in addition to a nearby 10-story office building, according to plans submitted to the Form Based Code Committee.

The garage will be able to serve 67 vehicles on the ground level and 177 on each of the five raised levels.

Plans show a sleek new 10-story office building nearby.

It is shown at the end of a canal that is planned at the ambitious project.

The latest plans also show a future medical office building, a future mixed-use building and a future office building.

It is planned to activate the ground floor of the parking garage with commercial space, it was stated.

The architectural design of the parking garage has not yet begun.