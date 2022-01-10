Andrew S. Cunnyngham To Run For Circuit Court Judge In 12th Judicial District

Andrew S. Cunnyngham, a Dayton native, announced that he is a candidate for the Republican nomination for Circuit Court judge in the 12 th Judicial District, which covers all of Bledsoe, Grundy, Franklin, Marion, Rhea, and Sequatchie Counties in the May 2022 election.

“This is something that has been on my mind for a long time. I want to enter into public service to serve the citizens of the District fairly and impartially, ” attorney Cunnyngham said.

He has been a practicing attorney since 2001 after graduating from Samford University's Cumberland School of Law. He is also a mediator.

Currently, he is working for the Wooden law firm in Chattanooga. He is licensed to practice law in both state and federal courts in Tennessee and Alabama. Additionally, attorney Cunnyngham has served the National Business Institute for the previous eight years as an instructor. He has taught in the areas of civil procedure, digital evidence and firearms law.

He said, “ I want the public to have a choice this Spring for whom they want to serve as their next Circuit Court judge. I look forward to getting out and meeting the people of the District and hearing their opinions. I have fresh ideas that I want to present directly to the people . I have a plan to make the courts better and more friendly. For example, I intend to modernize the courts by using current telecommunication s technology. I also plan to clean up old court dockets. It should not be acceptable to have unresolved cases staying in limbo for years. I would appreciate everyone voting for me in the May 3 Republican Primary."