Andrew S. Cunnyngham To Run For Circuit Court Judge In 12th Judicial District

Monday, January 10, 2022
Andrew S. Cunnyngham, a Dayton native, announced that he is a candidate for the Republican nomination for Circuit Court judge in the 12th Judicial District, which covers all of Bledsoe, Grundy, Franklin, Marion, Rhea, and Sequatchie Counties in the May 2022 election.  
 “This is something that has been on my mind for a long time. I want to enter into public service to serve the citizens of the District fairly and impartially,” attorney Cunnyngham said.  
He has been a practicing attorney since 2001 after graduating from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law.
He is also a mediator.
Currently, he is working for the Wooden law firm in Chattanooga.  He is licensed to practice law in both state and federal courts in Tennessee and Alabama.   Additionally, attorney Cunnyngham has served the National Business Institute for the previous eight years as an instructor.  He has taught in the areas of civil procedure, digital evidence and firearms law.    
He said, “I want the public to have a choice this Spring for whom they want to serve as their next Circuit Court judge.  I look forward to getting out and meeting the people of the District and hearing their opinions.   I have fresh ideas that I want to present directly to the people I have a plan to make the courts better and more friendly.  For example, I intend to modernize the courts by using current telecommunication technology.  I also plan to clean up old court dockets.  It should not be acceptable to have unresolved cases staying in limbo for years. I would appreciate everyone voting for me in the May 3 Republican Primary."


Man Arrested For Child Rape In Hamilton County Is Suspect In Many Other States

Police Blotter: Lady Thinks Neighbor's Car Hit Her House; Woman Suspects Housekeeping Stole Her $80 Shoes

Hamilton County Health Department Reports 44 More COVID-19 Deaths But 2 Are Recent, 491 New Cases; 209 Hospitalized With COVID


The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested Ryan Andrew Meyung in December, on three counts of child rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping ... (click for more)

A woman on Austin Drive said someone backed into her house. Officers observed skid marks in the grass and damage to the side of the house. The woman said she was told by a neighbor the people ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday said that due to the large influx of labs reported today, the daily case count reflects the number of cases the epidemiology staff were able to ... (click for more)



How To Lose Tourists - And Response (2)

Yesterday, Jan. 8, while leaving the UTC basketball game I was walking to the car when I noticed a 70+ year old man standing in pure disbelief and staring at a parking ticket. A parking ticket that was written on a Saturday at 4:20 p.m. This is 20 minutes after the UTC game started at 4 p.m. I talked to the man for 25 minutes. He is from Baltimore, he quickly said even a large city ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Crisis Roars

If you live in Alabama, the chance you’ll test positive for COVID are now greater than not. In the state of Alabama 54.59 percent of COVID-19 tests are now coming back positive. This week in Georgia the test positivity rate is 37.82 and in Tennessee it’s 36.78. In all three states these are record numbers, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, as the virus ... (click for more)

Elaine Redman Headed Home To Play Volleyball For UTC

Elaine Redman may have been a consistent contributor for the Toledo Rockets volleyball team in her first semester, but her heart was a few states south in Chattanooga. The former Baylor superstar decided to put her name in the transfer portal after the season, and in January she joined the UTC volleyball program. “I kind of struggled being so far from home, and I was homesick ... (click for more)

Native Of Small Alabama Town Lucius “Too Tall” Winston Gets To Travel The World With The Globetrotters

A red-white-and-blue basketball becomes a singular colorful blur in the hands of Lucius “Too Tall” Winston. In November 2020, the best ball handler on the Globetrotters set a world record for the most figure-eight moves performed with basketball in one minute (62). Not even Gary Payton in his prime could take the ball from Too Tall when the Tuskegee University alum is in his routine. ... (click for more)


