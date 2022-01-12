Cleveland Daily Banner Dropping Newspaper Carriers; Switching Publication Dates; Raising Rates

The Cleveland Daily Banner will no longer have home delivery by carriers, but will mail the paper to subscribers, officials said.

Also, the newspaper that dates to well before the Civil War is changed the dates it publishes. It will still be three times a week, but on different dates.

And, the Daily Banner is raising subscription rates.

Officials said, "Due to the inability to contract newspaper carriers and escalating production costs prompted by rising inflation, the Cleveland Daily Banner is converting its home delivery to U.S.

Mail, effective Feb. 1.

"At the same time, the current print publication cycle of Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays will change to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays."

Banner Publisher Jack McNeely said, “These changes to our print cycle and distribution model are necessary as we continue to navigate the economic and workforce pitfalls induced by a lingering pandemic.

"Effective Feb. 1, in-county subscribers will receive their newspapers with their mail on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The Saturday edition will include all the extra features and sales inserts currently found in the Sunday edition, including TV grids, color comics, puzzles, etc.

“This conversion will not negatively impact the content of your local newspaper. It will only make it timelier and more relevant for all subscribers.”

He stressed that the Banner "continues to publish digitally first, as news and sports occur."

Mr. McNeely said, "Of note, subscribers who currently pay carriers for their subscriptions or pick up their mail at a P.O. box should call the Banner office at 423-472-5041 to provide their current mail delivery address. This will ensure a seamless transition to mail delivery.

"Meanwhile, to offset rising costs that are hammering all business and industry, subscription and retail rates are scheduled to increase Feb. 1.

"An all-inclusive digital and print subscription will increase to $12 a month, $35 for three months, $65 for six months, and $125 for 12 months. The 12-month subscription is only 34 cents a day. And the new monthly rate is still only a third of a monthly subscription to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, which is converting to a single print edition.

"Single-copy retail rates also will increase - to $1.50 on Tuesdays and Thursdays and $2 for Saturday weekend editions."