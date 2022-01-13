 Thursday, January 13, 2022 48.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Snow, Ice To Stretch As Far South As Atlanta Through The Weekend

Thursday, January 13, 2022
A mix of wintry conditions is expected to impact tens of millions of people across different regions of the U.S. over the holiday weekend, including snow and ice in parts of the Southeast as the storm is forecast to plunge through Virginia and Kentucky, reaching as far south as Georgia.

The storm will charge in a little more than a week after two storms brought traffic-snarling snowfall to the Southeast. This time, however, the winter weather will bring more than just the threat of snow for areas farther south than just Kentucky.

Atlanta hasn't recorded measurable snow for more than 1,450 days, the second-longest streak in the city's history, but that streak may end this weekend with the upcoming storm.
Outside of the mountains, only an inch of snowfall is likely to fall over northern Georgia, but that's more than enough to make the roads slick as well as break the snowless streak, which would happen should more than 0.1 of an inch of snow accumulate.

The biggest threat in the Southeast from this storm, however, will be from freezing rain, AccuWeather forecasters caution.

“While much is going to be said about the snow across much of the central and eastern part of the country with our latest winter storm," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said, "I want to make sure we don’t lose track of the significant ice storm risk." Mr. Porter pointed to "parts of North and South Carolina as well as portions of Virginia where amounts could easily exceed half an inch of ice” as places that could face the biggest threat from icy precipitation.

The ice could also contribute to power outages and significant tree damage, Mr. Porter added.

"This situation is similar to a number of previous ice storms across the region, and for that reason, we at AccuWeather are increasingly concerned about a major ice storm from northern Georgia through the Carolinas and into central Virginia," AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said. "The area of greatest risk appears to be from upstate South Carolina through western Piedmont of North Carolina ... potentially including Charlotte."

Up to an inch of snowfall is forecast for the Queen City, though that, as well as a thick glaze of ice, will be more than enough to create dangerous driving conditions.

There's a chance for a small mix of snow and/or ice in Huntsville, Al.; Atlanta; Greenville, S.C.; and Richmond, Va.; from Saturday night to Sunday as well.

Extended power outages are possible in this region as tree limbs snap and power lines are weighed down by ice accumulation. People who live in this zone should prepare sooner rather than later for potential power outages that last into the start of next week.

Nashville and Lexington, Ky., won't be free of any snowfall this weekend either. Both cities have already picked up more than their average seasonal snowfall to date after the last few storms, Nashville currently recording 8 inches and Lexington close to 10 inches.

"Heavy snow is once again a concern for Kentucky and Virginia, though the extent is still somewhat unclear," Mr. Adkins said. "At this juncture, the area at greatest risk for receiving heavy snow is across eastern Kentucky and western Virginia, particularly northwestern portions of Virginia.

Depending on how the chips fall with the track of the storm, snowfall could total around a foot for some of these areas, according to Adkins.

Little Rock, Tupelo, and Birmingham, are also likely to see some snow. While there won't be piles upon piles of snow, up to an inch of a wintry mix on the roads will be enough to possibly complicate travel plans.

Even a small amount of snow and/or ice on the roads can lead to dangerous travel from the Interstate 20 corridor northward to I-64. While some ice is possible across the I-95 corridor in Virginia, it's likely to transition into rain, limiting the magnitude of the ice event in the area, according to Adkins. He added that only a thin glaze of ice is needed to create extremely hazardous driving conditions.

"Cold air could make for a wintry mess for many, regardless of the intensity of the precipitation," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said, referring to the expected impact across Arkansas to Virginia.

The snowfall totals around Nashville will be strongly determined by where the storm tracks across the Mississippi Valley and the Southeast, according to Mr. Adkins. While snow and rain are currently both in the forecast for the area, a shift in the track could "drastically" alter how much of each Nashville receives.

January 13, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Wants To Know If He Can Bring Pellet Gun Into Library; Man Thinks He Sees AR15 Rifle In Suspicious Car

January 13, 2022

Rock City Lodge #22 Endorses Judge Sherry Paty

January 13, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


An employee of the Chattanooga Public Library at 5705 Marlin Road said an Hispanic male came into the library and told her that he had a pellet gun in a trash bag and asked if it was okay that ... (click for more)

The membership of Fraternal Order of Police Rock City Lodge #22 have voted to endorse Judge Sherry Paty for Chattanooga City Court Judge. "Rock City Lodge #22 has endorsed Judge Paty in the ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Wants To Know If He Can Bring Pellet Gun Into Library; Man Thinks He Sees AR15 Rifle In Suspicious Car

An employee of the Chattanooga Public Library at 5705 Marlin Road said an Hispanic male came into the library and told her that he had a pellet gun in a trash bag and asked if it was okay that he be inside with it. The woman said she promptly told the man no and asked him to leave. The man complied but left some of his belongings at the library. The officer spoke with and identified ... (click for more)

Rock City Lodge #22 Endorses Judge Sherry Paty

The membership of Fraternal Order of Police Rock City Lodge #22 have voted to endorse Judge Sherry Paty for Chattanooga City Court Judge. "Rock City Lodge #22 has endorsed Judge Paty in the past and our support for her continues," officials said. "Judge Paty continues to be fair to the people of Chattanooga and her support of law enforcement does not go unnoticed. The membership ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Bar Association Judicial Poll Should Only Be 1 Factor In Citizen's Vote

As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and "privilege" to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “I’m Not My Father”

Chris Butler, a talented writer for The Tennessee Star, tried to draw Weston Wamp into a messy spot the other day when Weston, the son of Zach, was asked if he would publicly denounce a letter his dad signed in support of an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chris should have known better; Weston’s smarter than a fox. Weston is one of three good candidates in hopes of ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Shooters Go Cold In 70-59 Loss At Western Carolina

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its four-game win streak snapped after a cold shooting night led to a 70-59 loss on the road at Western Carolina inside the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, N.C., during Southern Conference action. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 13-4 overall and 3-1 in the league. WCU improved its season mark to 8-9 overall and an even 2-2 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Big Recruit; Lady Vols On The Rise In Polls

What’s going on lately with Tennessee athletics and some thoughts about what’s happening: Vols get defensive: During his first few seasons at Tennessee, Vols basketball coach Rick Barnes showed video of South Carolina playing defense to his players and told them “This is what it takes to win.” Barnes shared the story after the Vols did a good impression of Carolina in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors