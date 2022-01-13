Fleischmann Praises Supreme Court For Striking Biden Vaccine Mandate For Private Businesses

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann released the following statement after the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) struck down President Biden’s vaccine or test mandate for private businesses with over 100 employees.

He said, “Today’s SCOTUS ruling is a victory for the rule of law, the constitutional separation of powers, and freedom. The federal government has no place dictating medical decisions for private businesses or employees without going through the legislative process to obtain Congressional approval. Congress never gave the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) or the Executive Branch the power to create or enforce a vaccine mandate.

"I am proud to have joined the amicus brief before the Supreme Court that helped to strike down this unconstitutional mandate. No Tennessean or American should ever fear losing their job and ability to provide for his or her family over the COVID-19 vaccine.”