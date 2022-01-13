Fleischmann Praises Supreme Court For Striking Biden Vaccine Mandate For Private Businesses

 Thursday, January 13, 2022 54.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann released the following statement after the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) struck down President Biden’s vaccine or test mandate for private businesses with over 100 employees.

 

He said, “Today’s SCOTUS ruling is a victory for the rule of law, the constitutional separation of powers, and freedom.

The federal government has no place dictating medical decisions for private businesses or employees without going through the legislative process to obtain Congressional approval. Congress never gave the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) or the Executive Branch the power to create or enforce a vaccine mandate.

 

"I am proud to have joined the amicus brief before the Supreme Court that helped to strike down this unconstitutional mandate. No Tennessean or American should ever fear losing their job and ability to provide for his or her family over the COVID-19 vaccine.”


A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after trying to visit his girlfriend at Walker Valley High School. He was let into the school on Thursday, by his girlfriend, a WVHS student, in attempts ... (click for more)

Two men were trapped under 15 feet of dirt in a trench in Knoxville on Thursday shortly after noon. it was expected to take several hours to rescue them. By 5 p.m., one of the men had been freed. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 52 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,709. There are 19,053 new cases reported on Thursday, ... (click for more)



A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after trying to visit his girlfriend at Walker Valley High School. He was let into the school on Thursday, by his girlfriend, a WVHS student, in attempts to visit her during school hours. Shortly after his arrival, a staff member recognized his presence and immediately notified the School Resource Officer. WVHS SRO Deputy Paul Silveira made ... (click for more)

Two men were trapped under 15 feet of dirt in a trench in Knoxville on Thursday shortly after noon. it was expected to take several hours to rescue them. By 5 p.m., one of the men had been freed. Both were in serious condition. Over 70 responders were at the scene on E. Beaver Creek Driver. The two Hispanic men were part of a crew digging to lay utility pipes when there was ... (click for more)

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Bar Association Judicial Poll Should Only Be 1 Factor In Citizen's Vote

As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and "privilege" to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “I’m Not My Father”

Chris Butler, a talented writer for The Tennessee Star, tried to draw Weston Wamp into a messy spot the other day when Weston, the son of Zach, was asked if he would publicly denounce a letter his dad signed in support of an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chris should have known better; Weston’s smarter than a fox. Weston is one of three good candidates in hopes of ... (click for more)

Moc Grapplers Head To Virginia Duals

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's wrestling team will continue its non-conference slate at the Virginia Duals on January 14-15. Founded in January of 1981, the Virginia Duals was an innovator in college wrestling, bringing the dual-meet advancement format into widespread usage. The Mocs will compete in the National College Tournament Bracket which includes Virginia, ... (click for more)

UTC Shooters Go Cold In 70-59 Loss At Western Carolina

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its four-game win streak snapped after a cold shooting night led to a 70-59 loss on the road at Western Carolina inside the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, N.C., during Southern Conference action. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 13-4 overall and 3-1 in the league. WCU improved its season mark to 8-9 overall and an even 2-2 ... (click for more)


