State Rep. Greg Vital Receives Committee Assignments

State Rep. Greg Vital, R-Harrison, has been named to the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Commerce Committee and Transportation Committee for the Tennessee House of Representatives. In addition, he will serve on the Business and Utilities Subcommittee and Transportation Subcommittee.

Rep. Vital, who won a special election on Sept. 14, to represent House District 29, which includes part of Hamilton County, was appointed to the committees by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, on Wednesday.

“I am appreciative of the trust Speaker Sexton has placed in me with these appointments,” Rep. Vital said. “I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to improve infrastructure, enhance economic development and protect the natural resources that residents and visitors enjoy across our great state.”

A native of Hamilton County, Rep. Vital is an entrepreneur in the health care industry and a nationally recognized land and wildlife conservationist. He co-founded Morning Pointe Senior Living and operates Vital Buffalo Farm in Georgetown.

Rep. Vital represents House District 29. He can be reached at rep.greg.vital@capitol.tn.gov or at (615) 741-3025.