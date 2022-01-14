Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 630 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 630 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 653 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 79,246.

There were two more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Friday, for a total of 922. It is reported the deaths were one man and one woman; one white and one black; one age 61-70 and one age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 256 in Hamilton County, up from 237 on Thursday.

Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 133 Hamilton County inpatients and 51 patients are in ICU, up from 47 on Thursday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 71,566, which is 90 percent. There are 6,758 active cases, compared to 6,859 on Thursday.