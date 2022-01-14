 Friday, January 14, 2022 53.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Massive Winter Storm To Cause Major Issues From The Midwest To The East Through Monday

Friday, January 14, 2022 - by AccuWeather

A very large winter storm currently across the Plains and Upper Midwest is expected to track southeastward into the Lower Mississippi Valley by Saturday before turning east and then northeastward on Sunday.

The storm is then expected to rapidly strengthen along the eastern seaboard Sunday night and Monday. This storm will likely cause widespread snow and ice that can lead to major travel disruptions and potential power outages.

This storm has the potential to produce a damaging ice storm over portions of the interior Southeast Saturday night into Sunday night.

This may also lead to temporary road closures.

Farther south, there is the risk for locally severe thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday along the eastern Gulf Coast region.

In addition to heavy snow and ice, there is the risk for strong winds, especially along the coast from the Carolinas to Maine. Residents from the Southeast to the Northeast should be prepared for a loss of power. Power outages across portions of the Southeast may last for days in some locations, so it may be a good idea to have extra fuel for generators and to make sure your vehicles are topped off with gasoline before the storm hits.

Based on the expected track, snow is expected to change to sleet, freezing rain and  then rain along the I-95 corridor from Virginia to southern Maine. Snow may even change to ice all the way to the I-81 corridor from Virginia through Pennsylvania Sunday night.

In the Washington D.C. area, snow is expected to commence Sunday afternoon and then change to rain Sunday night. Total snow accumulation before the changeover is expected to be 1-3 inches. 

Snow, ice and rain is expected to end from south to north during the day Monday, however, lake-effect snow may persist downwind of the Great Lakes into Monday night and Tuesday. 

In areas where rain turns roads to slush and puddles there is the risk for a rapid-freeze up Monday night. 

This storm is expected to cause widespread, travel disruptions to air and ground transportation. Any people planning on traveling through the affected regions during the period should closely monitor AccuWeather for additional updates on the progress of this storm. 



January 14, 2022

Rush Is Certified For Race Against Sandra Donaghy for Criminal Court Judge, 10th Judicial District

January 14, 2022

U.S. Attorney's Office Collects $4,281,327.54 In Civil And Criminal Actions In Fiscal Year 2021

January 14, 2022

Several Contested County Commission Races Shaping Up In Bradley County


Attorney Paul Donald Rush, of McMinn County has been certified to run for Criminal Court judge in the 10th Judicial District. He served as a prosecutor for 11 years and as a public defender for ... (click for more)

United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III announced on Friday that the Eastern District of Tennessee collected $4,281,327.54 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2021. Of this amount, ... (click for more)

Several contested County Commission races are shaping up in Bradley County. Those unopposed thus far include Mike Hughes in District 1, Seat A, Blake Milan in District 3, Seat A, Bobby Goins ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Rush Is Certified For Race Against Sandra Donaghy for Criminal Court Judge, 10th Judicial District

Attorney Paul Donald Rush, of McMinn County has been certified to run for Criminal Court judge in the 10th Judicial District. He served as a prosecutor for 11 years and as a public defender for five years. The incumbent, Sandra Donaghy, is seeking re-election. The district includes Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk Counties. Michael Jenne has qualified to run for Circuit ... (click for more)

U.S. Attorney's Office Collects $4,281,327.54 In Civil And Criminal Actions In Fiscal Year 2021

United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III announced on Friday that the Eastern District of Tennessee collected $4,281,327.54 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2021. Of this amount, $3,668,516.41 was collected in criminal actions and $612,811.13 was collected in civil actions. Separately, in fiscal year 2021, the District of Eastern District of Tennessee also ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hallelujah - Tennessee’s Vehicle Emissions Testing Program Is Ending

Thank you to all of our representatives for seeing this through. There are many citizens within Hamilton County that have had enough financial hardships in their lives without having to deal with this nonsense. Many had to park a perfectly operating vehicle from a functional standpoint simply because the notorious “check engine light” came on or risk driving on an expired tag ... (click for more)

School Funding, Vouchers And The ASD

It is back to work for state legislators. The first week of the legislature has been very busy. While criticizing politicians is a national activity and a form of amusement for many, the truth is that most of these folks are good people, working hard, and trying to do the right thing for our state. It is always the good, bad, and ugly in any political system. The Tennessee Constitution ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Lady Vols Making A Return To Glory

The Tennessee Lady Vols are now 16-1 on the year after a big 65-51 win on the road at Vanderbilt. It's been a long time since Tennessee was this special in women's college hoops and you can look no further than head coach Kellie Harper for the reason. Harper has her Lady Vols ranked fifth in the country and, as of today, tournament bracketologists have Tennessee with at least a ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Horston Doing A Little Bit Of Everything For Lady Vols

Jordan Horston had so many statistics to relish, so many. The Tennessee guard scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 65-51 women’s basketball victory at Vanderbilt Thursday night, recording her eighth double-double of the season and third in a row. She also dished out five assists and had four blocks, three more than 6-foot-6 teammate Tamari Key, who most nights blocks ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors