Massive Winter Storm To Cause Major Issues From The Midwest To The East Through Monday

A very large winter storm currently across the Plains and Upper Midwest is expected to track southeastward into the Lower Mississippi Valley by Saturday before turning east and then northeastward on Sunday.



The storm is then expected to rapidly strengthen along the eastern seaboard Sunday night and Monday. This storm will likely cause widespread snow and ice that can lead to major travel disruptions and potential power outages.



This storm has the potential to produce a damaging ice storm over portions of the interior Southeast Saturday night into Sunday night.

This may also lead to temporary road closures.Farther south, there is the risk for locally severe thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday along the eastern Gulf Coast region.In addition to heavy snow and ice, there is the risk for strong winds, especially along the coast from the Carolinas to Maine. Residents from the Southeast to the Northeast should be prepared for a loss of power. Power outages across portions of the Southeast may last for days in some locations, so it may be a good idea to have extra fuel for generators and to make sure your vehicles are topped off with gasoline before the storm hits.Based on the expected track, snow is expected to change to sleet, freezing rain and then rain along the I-95 corridor from Virginia to southern Maine. Snow may even change to ice all the way to the I-81 corridor from Virginia through Pennsylvania Sunday night.In the Washington D.C. area, snow is expected to commence Sunday afternoon and then change to rain Sunday night. Total snow accumulation before the changeover is expected to be 1-3 inches.Snow, ice and rain is expected to end from south to north during the day Monday, however, lake-effect snow may persist downwind of the Great Lakes into Monday night and Tuesday.In areas where rain turns roads to slush and puddles there is the risk for a rapid-freeze up Monday night.This storm is expected to cause widespread, travel disruptions to air and ground transportation. Any people planning on traveling through the affected regions during the period should closely monitor AccuWeather for additional updates on the progress of this storm.