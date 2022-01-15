 Saturday, January 15, 2022 41.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Woman, 49, Struck And Killed On I-75 North After She Gets Out Of Stalled Car

Saturday, January 15, 2022
A 49-year-old woman was struck and killed near the 340 block of Interstate 75 North on Friday morning after she got out of her stalled car.
 
The accident snarled traffic for several hours.
 
At approximately 6 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the incident.
 
It was found that a GMC was traveling north on I-75 near the East Brainerd Road exit when the vehicle became disabled. The driver left the vehicle in the lane of travel and then exited the vehicle and walked over to the median.
 
A Toyota Corolla was also traveling north in the same lane of travel and was unable to avoid the GMC, striking it in the rear.
 
A Toyota T100, also traveling north, observed the brake lights ahead and veered left to attempt to avoid the crash.
In doing so that vehicle struck the driver of the stalled car, who was still standing by the median. She was pronounced deceased on scene by Hamilton County EMS.
 
The driver of the Toyota Corolla was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
 
Several other vehicles were involved, but no other injuries were reported.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

