 Monday, January 17, 2022 36.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Parks Director, 2 Other City Of East Ridge Employees Resign Amidst Payroll Fraud Investigation

Monday, January 17, 2022

East Ridge Parks Director Adam Wilson and two other city employees have resigned in a payroll fraud investigation.

 

East Ridge officials said, "On Jan. 3, the Finance Department received a call from a concerned family member who brought forth allegations of impropriety regarding an employee.  It was determined that a female received a check for umpiring some baseball/softball games at Camp Jordan.

 However, she never umpired a single game - but her stepfather did, who was a civilian Police Department employee.  

 

"At that point the city manager ordered an internal investigation by the Police Department into the matter.  The investigation revealed that the Police Department employee had falsified documents at the suggestion of the Parks Director. At that point the city had the investigation by the Police Department expanded and shifted towards the Parks Director.

 

"A Fire Department employee was also identified as falsifying a W-9 for purposes of being able to referee baseball/softball games in a manner very similar to the Police Department employee and therefore was included in the investigation.

 

"Most of the recreational sports at Camp Jordan utilize third-party referee/umpire agents. The agent is a contractor that handles the scheduling and payment to the referees/umpires.  To be clear, the payment is made by the third-party agent who is a separate and apart from the  city.

 

" In the case of baseball/softball, the third-party agent quit that duty in April 2021 for unknown reasons.  As a result, the Parks Department had to handle the umpire assignment duties in house, which mean the city had to compensate the umpires directly from that point forward.

 

"The city has a policy prohibiting employees from doing secondary work for the city.  It is an IRS best practice that an employee should not receive compensation under a W-2 and a 1099 simultaneously from the same employer. All umpires/referees do their work as independent contractors, so their pay is not taxed and they have to pay their taxes on their own.  Each referee/umpire fills out a W-9 IRS form which is used for payment purposes.  

 

"Specifically, two employees submitted fraudulent W-9 IRS documents, worked temporarily under false names, and took payment that was not intended for them.  Additionally, the Director of Parks accepted and executed the fraudulent W-9s, and he alone submitted false time sheets to finance causing city funds to be remitted to people who had not done any work, and gave checks to people who were not the intended recipient.

 

"After the three city employees were implicated with factual evidence, they were interviewed by our Human Resources Manager.  The Human Resources Department followed up with interviews of other Parks employees and determined that no one else was involved.

 

"After the investigation was concluded, all three employees were informed of the findings and were given an opportunity to discuss their decisions with the city manager.  All three employees resigned on January 10, 2022.

 

"The Finance Director immediately informed our auditors of the issue and also reported it to the State Comptroller’s Office. The Finance Director immediately initiated and has completed an internal audit of all the referee/umpire payments from the Parks Department and determined that no other employees were involved. The audit only had to go back to April 2021 when the third-party agent ceased to operate at Camp Jordan and the function became part of the city operations. 

 

"The earnings of both employees were added to their W-2 and thus reported to the IRS.  Since all three employees resigned, the investigation was closedThe actions these employees took were felonies but because the amount of fraud by each employee was under $500, no criminal charges have been filed."


January 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Won't Leave The Read House; From Out Of Town Man Watches His Pig Purse Get Stolen Off His Porch

January 17, 2022

Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno Challenging David Sharpe In County Commission District 6

January 17, 2022

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Employees of The Read House, 107 West Martin Luther King Blvd., called police in regards to a homeless person in the building who was refusing to leave. An employee told police a black male was ... (click for more)

Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno has picked up papers to challenge incumbent County Commissioner David Sharpe in District 6. There are several new School Board candidates, including a number ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Won't Leave The Read House; From Out Of Town Man Watches His Pig Purse Get Stolen Off His Porch

Employees of The Read House, 107 West Martin Luther King Blvd., called police in regards to a homeless person in the building who was refusing to leave. An employee told police a black male was in the building who was not a guest. He said when he told the man to leave, he started to cuss at him. The man left prior to police arrival. Management identified the man, saying this is ... (click for more)

Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno Challenging David Sharpe In County Commission District 6

Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno has picked up papers to challenge incumbent County Commissioner David Sharpe in District 6. There are several new School Board candidates, including a number of Democrats. Joe Smith is still unopposed in District 3. District 6 School Board candidates are Democrat Ben Connor and Republicans Cindy Fain and Delores Gross Vinson. In District ... (click for more)

Opinion

Use Emission Testing Sites As Vaccination Site

Here's a no-brainer! Now that the emissions testing sites are closed... thank goodness... open these empty eyesore shells for something really useful like testing sites and vaccination bays. Genius. This would eliminate long lines everywhere. They are (somewhat) conveniently located and have several bays. At least these over-worked health care workers would be out of the elements, ... (click for more)

Thank You For Supporting The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund

Dear Residents of Signal Mountain, On behalf of the 44 police and fire officers and their families of the town of Signal Mountain, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution to the 2021 S. M. Robertson Police & Fire Christmas Fund. The fund was started over 50 years ago and we continue to see the generosity of the citizens of our community. Even ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Huntley-Hatfield Was 1 Positive From Thrashing At Kentucky

Rick Barnes picked an unusual time and place for a scavenger hunt. Tennessee’s men’s basketball coach was combing through the wreckage of Saturday’s 107-79 loss at Kentucky in search of something, anything, to salvage as being positive. Judging by one comment, Barnes wasn’t even sure what he was looking for. “We are going to find out about a lot of different things,” he ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Way Too Early? Yes It Is

I always laugh when I see the ESPN "Way Too Early" college football poll. It's out right now, just a week after the national championship game won by Georgia. I found another reason why it's laughable. Of the 25 teams in the poll, seven are from the SEC, and Tennessee is not among them. That means that ESPN feels the Volunteers are not among the best seven teams in the conference ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors