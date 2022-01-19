 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 57.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Rep. Howell Backs Away From Bill To Shorten Parole Eligibility Time For Those Convicted Of 1st-Degree Murder

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Rep. Dan Howell has backed away from a bill that would shorten the parole eligibility time for those convicted of first-degree murder.

The current eligibility time is 51 years.

The bill would have shortened that to 25 years.

Rep. Howell said, "I don't think the victims of violent crimes will be best served by this legislation.

"I’m very encouraged by proposals to rewrite and reform existing ranges in our criminal sentencing code so that they more accurately reflect time actually served. This will create more efficiency and transparency in sentencing and improve public safety overall.”


My Family Is Afraid And So Am I, A Tale Of American Healthcare

My father fears what I’m about to say will make me unable to find a job in the future. He may be right. My whole family worries about my health, as do I, and we have good reason to do so. I feel now more than ever that I must speak up regardless of consequence or retribution because to remain silent about this truly and uniquely American experience would be wrong. I did all the ... (click for more)

I was driving south on 153 back to East Brainerd and looking out at the mountains in the distance and the lake so calm now and thought to myself, Chattanooga is a good place to be and a good place to be in constant awe of the beauty that surrounds us. I am not native to Chattanooga, nor the south, but more and more I love it. There is another point that needs to be shared and ... (click for more)

UTC Women Host Western Carolina Thursday

After a month on road games and holiday breaks, the Chattanooga women’s basketball team returns to The McKenzie Arena Thursday for a home match against Southern Conference foe Western Carolina. Chattanooga closed out non-conference play on the road at Tennessee and Jacksonville State then opened SoCon action at 2-1 with a trio of road games. The Mocs fell in a hard-fought battle ... (click for more)

Tennessee Takes Hard-Fought, 68-60, Victory At Vanderbilt

Tennessee took a hard-fought, 68-60, win over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Tuesday night. The Commodores tied it at 60 all on a Scottie Pippen Jr. three with just over a minute left. But Uros Plavsic got a putback basket and freshman Zakia Zeigler stole an inbounds pass to push the Vols back in the driver's seat. Tennessee led by just a point at halftime at 33-32. It would have ... (click for more)


