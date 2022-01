Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON

2101 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

POSSESSION OF METH

SIMPLE POSSESSION



BLAIR, UNIQUE MISHAY

3099 BUCHANAN WAY APT 234 CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD

2111 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BURNS, ADAM

1139 WOOTEN RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CAYLOR, PHILLIP DEWAYNE

4692 CLEVELAND HWY COHUTTA, 30710

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



COFIELD, KENDRICK DEWAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CORDERO, EZEQUIEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



COSBY, DAVID LAMAR

2610 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045418

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DATES, WILLIE GENE

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 921 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN HILLSBOROUGH CO FLA)



GABRIEL, ROBERT DANIEL

1101 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 374063202

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GARTH, HAROLD JUNIOR

2310 E 4TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374042701

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED



GOGGANS, KYLE ANTHONY

727 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GREEN, JENNIFER NICOLE

4312 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW



HARRIS, SHANETRIA NATRIECE

5317 SPRIGG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HOLLOWAY, JOSHUNTA TIWANNA

503 LATIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HUNTER, LADARRIUS LAVONTAE

2475 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY



IANNOTTI, ANTHONY

1606 WILLIAMS ST APT 416 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



LOPEZ--SANTIAGO, JUAN

5001 14TH CW CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN

3225 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MAHAN, MATTHEW EBEN

4731 HUNTER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE

727 EAST 11TH STEETT CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

BUGLARY OF A BUSINESS

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO



MCDANIEL, SHAMIR

25 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114275

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED



MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMOND

3807 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374061217

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



MITCHELL, MASON STORM

6721 GRAZIN LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



MURPHY, ANNA MARIA

5559 RIVER RD DECATUR, 37422

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



NORMAN, CHRISTOPHER JOE

7225 GAMBLE ROAD HARRISON, 37366

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



OTT, BILLY RAY

HOMELESS Dunlap, 37327

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PETERSON, CARRIE ANN

1305 GADD RS.

APT. B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUIQUINN, CHANDLER JORDAN746 CHEROKEE DR CHATSWORTH, 30734Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTROBEY, DAVID M4444 COMET TRL HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROSHELL, ORLANDO1904 ROBBINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONDISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFICIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARUTLEDGE, ALVIN THOMAS3392 WINTER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUTLEDGE, SANTONIO MAURICE3209 SAVITH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeNO INSURANCENO LICENCERESISTING STOP HALT FRISKSAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARYSHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1,000SOBERANIS, ANIBAL GUIDIAL3974 AUBURN HILLS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSTAYLOR, ROBERT CONROY606 MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETORRES RODRIGUEZ, FRANCISCO JAVIER3707 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTWALTER, DONTA CARLOS4507 MURRAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162106Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTWARLICK, MARISSA N1714 HOURGLASS PT HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTWHITE, RODNEY DEVON9 E MORGAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEYOUNG, MALORI RAE746 CHEROKEE DRIVE CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION