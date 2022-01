Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, MARGARET M

104 ROBINHOOD TRAIL LOOKOUT MTN., 30750

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ANDREWS, MICHAEL SHAKURR

2004 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071049

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



ARMSTRONG, MYER K

407 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST



BAILEY, KENNETH WAYNE

875 PONDAROSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORGERY

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

MISREPRESENTATION OF MILEAGE ON AUTO ODOMETER



BELT, EDWARD

88 MEGHAN HEATHERLEY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOYD, JOHN LEE

737 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD

1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT



BUCHANAN, OSCAR DONNELL

4084 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



COUSIN, FRED DOSS

399 SHALLOFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RESISTING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONT SUBSTANCE (CO



DEWS, LADARRIUS M

3127 DEE DR.





CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DULANEY, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN9670 MILLER COUNTRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTYDURHAM, JACKIE LEONARD4903 N MOORE LN CHATTANOGA, 37311Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSDYE, COURTNEY BROOKE344 S JENKINS RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSECOND OFFENSE DUIPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEFARNELL, JEREMY KYLE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTFLEMING, KHADIJAH DENISE2300 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARFOSTER, JEFFREY LEBRON37 ROBIN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRUG PARAPHERNALIAMANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OR POSSESSION OF METHAFREEMAN, ZACHARY TOBIAS73 MEEKS RD RISING FAWN, 307384601Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GRECO, TONI MARIE16648 N STAR CIR HOMELESS SALE CREEK, 373737756Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTHAMILL, BRIAN EDWARD9311 BILL READ ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARPER, DOMINIQUE SHANNON3311 DELONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTHOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE821 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112014Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOWARD, STEPHEN ECLEVELAND, 37320Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUI SECOND OFFENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEISBILL, JESSICA L32 WENDY LEIGH CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT UNDER 1000DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDDRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR (DUI)JOHNSON, EMALEIGH SKYLAR2800 OAK LEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJOHNSON, MICHAEL TROY436 BRUSH CREEK RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANADRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJOHNSON, ROGER ALTON1910 CLEMATIS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO RENDER AIDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYJONES, MICHAEL ADAM2810 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071511Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTKELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071162Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KILLOM, JESSICA RENEE616 TIMBER RIDGE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES3285 GENEAL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062674Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTICPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDIMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMCAFEE, LAKESHIA S1446 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PERRY, ERIC A4003 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSEY, CHRISTOPHER SHANE208 HEDGEWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHREVIS, HEATHER LYNNE145 SHARP LN SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASANDERS, JAMES MICHAELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN2514 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)SLAUGHTER, LADARIOUS L3101 DONNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTEWART, HALEIGH1105 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTINNETT, ASHLAE SUZANNE270 RIDGEWAY CIR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONTUTTLE, TONEY LEE2309 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWILLIAMS, JORDAN R2806 FERNLEAF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILLIAMS, KERA MICHELLE5 SOUTHLAND CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WILLIFORD, JOHN P9005 WOMACK HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTWINKLEMAN, SARAH JEAN200 SHUGART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)