Hamilton County Reports 5 More COVID Deaths And 670 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 670 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 745 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 82,495.

There were five more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Friday, for a total of 957.

It is reported the deaths were two males and three females; four white and one Asian; one age 41-50, one age 61-70, one age 71-80, and two age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 252 in Hamilton County, up from 245 on Thursday.

Eleven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 108 Hamilton County inpatients and 37 patients are in ICU, down from 43 on Thursday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 75,793, which is 92 percent. There are 5,745 active cases, compared to 5,714 on Thursday.