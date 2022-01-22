Former Tennessee Clinic Owner Sentenced To 168 Months For Opioid Distribution

Mark Daniel Allen, 64, of Venice, Fla., was sentenced on Friday to 168 months in prison and $700 in special assessments, followed by three years of supervised released, by Judge Travis R. McDonough..

Allen was found guilty of six counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises after a three-day trial in Chattanooga, which began on Sept.

1, 2021.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Allen unlawfully prescribed approximately 15,000 opioid pills to three women with whom he had sexual relationships, and to a male patient who later passed away.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III for the Eastern District of Tennessee; Special Agent in Charge Joseph Carrico of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Knoxville Field Office; Special Agent in Charge Tamala Miles of the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG); and Director David Rausch of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were involved in the case.

The FBI, HHS-OIG, TBI, Manchester Police Department, and Coffee County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Brooks of the Eastern District of Tennessee and Trial Attorney Emily Petro of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and prosecuted the case.