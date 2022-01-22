 Saturday, January 22, 2022 30.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Former Tennessee Clinic Owner Sentenced To 168 Months For Opioid Distribution

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Mark Daniel Allen, 64, of Venice, Fla., was sentenced on Friday to 168 months in prison and $700 in special assessments, followed by three years of supervised released, by Judge Travis R. McDonough..

Allen was found guilty of six counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises after a three-day trial in Chattanooga, which began on Sept.

1, 2021.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Allen unlawfully prescribed approximately 15,000 opioid pills to three women with whom he had sexual relationships, and to a male patient who later passed away.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III for the Eastern District of Tennessee; Special Agent in Charge Joseph Carrico of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Knoxville Field Office; Special Agent in Charge Tamala Miles of the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG); and Director David Rausch of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were involved in the case.

The FBI, HHS-OIG, TBI, Manchester Police Department, and Coffee County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Brooks of the Eastern District of Tennessee and Trial Attorney Emily Petro of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and prosecuted the case.


January 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Retrieves His Stolen Tools From Thief; Lottery Tickets Stolen At 7-11

January 22, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 21, 2022

Chattanooga-Based Rent My Equipment Site Aims To Be "The Airbnb Of Equipment Rental"


A man on Lynnbrook Avenue said his brother saw via a security camera an older white male stealing tools from the back of the man’s vehicle. The man confronted the suspect and he took off in a ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND 7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan Mark Williams began looking around in his garage at all the tools, equipment, and sporting goods that he had collected over several years and began searching for an app that would ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Retrieves His Stolen Tools From Thief; Lottery Tickets Stolen At 7-11

A man on Lynnbrook Avenue said his brother saw via a security camera an older white male stealing tools from the back of the man’s vehicle. The man confronted the suspect and he took off in a green Ford F150 with his tools. The man was able to locate the suspect a short while later. He said when he confronted the suspect again, the suspect returned his tools. The man does not wish ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND 7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ARCHER, JADEN STORM 6655 SANDALWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR ... (click for more)

Opinion

Great Service From The Hamilton County Health Department Hotline

My wife woke up this morning and thought she might have COVID. We called the Hamilton County Heath Department hotline and someone answered on the third ring. Not a voice mail, a real person. She told us they they were already out of their supply for rapid testing but recommended two pharmacies, one on Highway 58 and one on Hixson Pike. We chose the one on 58. A pharmacist ... (click for more)

I Remember Chattanooga’s First March For Life

This Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, Greater Chattanooga Right to Life will hold its March for Life assembling at 10:30 a.m. at the Coolidge Park Pavilion. I hope you will attend. I remember the first March for Life in Chattanooga held 35 years ago on Jan. 22, 1987. The march consisted of 14 people: Dan Martino, Doyle Ratterree and his wife who was carrying their infant daughter in ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Women Host UNC Greensboro Saturday

The Chattanooga women’s basketball team will look to keep the excitement going Saturday afternoon against UNC Greensboro at The McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga is riding a three-game win streak and sitting third in the Southern Conference standings after claiming its 900th program win against Western Carolina on Thursday. The Mocs are 5-14 overall and 3-1 in league play. UNCG is ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Retiring Mark Guhne Looks Back With Fondness On UTC Golf Coaching Career

Mark Guhne did construction work building houses for nearly 20 years before he realized he wanted to build something else – a college golf program. After being hired as the UTC men’s golf coach in a rather unusual manner, he went on to lead the Mocs through probably their most successful period in history in terms of being able to compete with bigger schools and reach the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors