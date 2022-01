Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUBIN, SHANE C

1400 NOTHEAST GAUT STREET APT 65 CLEVELAND, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BALLARD, JAYLAIN SHAQUNE

5225 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTNAOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Airport Police

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BELL, CONAN L

4301 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BINKLEY, MEREDITH SHEA

578 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I ( COCAINE )

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I ( HEROIN )



BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE

1005 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BROGDEN, KELLY FRANCES

136 BROWNS FERRRY RD TIFTONIA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWNING, TONY EVERTT

4105 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE2884 LAFAYETTE ROAD, APT 104 FORT OGLEHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSS OF COCAINE)CHRISTOPHER, JERRI ARIEZ6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT# 473 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECOGLES, ENRIQUE1812 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTDOBSON, ZACHARY BRIAN325 EAST PLANTATION STREET CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DRIVER, TYCHICIA L2300 WILSON ST APT 8B CHATTANOOGA, 374063031Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONEAKINS, KRISTEN112 LINDA LN EVANSVILLE, 37332Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEELLISON, ROMANDO733 MANSION CIR APT J CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTGLOVER, BERNARD NATHANIEL2710 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTHARRIS, DEMARIO TYSEAN2805 SIENER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUGHES, EUGENE JAMES9991 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUGHES, NICO4261 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTJOHNSON, PATRICK LEBRON1902 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY(OCCUPIEKAISER, HANNAH COURTNEYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREEMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ITAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEKELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARLANSDEN, MAURICE ALLEN5433 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RLEE, DANNY LEBRON5562 Little Gem Ln Ooltewah, 373631424Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMATHIS, LEKESHA MARIE404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111931Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYMCCULLOUGH, MICHAEL ANTHONY4717 BONNY OAKES DR. APT. 2111NONE CHATTANOOGA, 374063826Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency:NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMCQUAY, MICHAEL MICHAEL908 MAPLE ST EATON RAPIDS, 488271046Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTNORWOOD, MICHAEL LYNN2501 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTICPENA, FRANK WADESCHMIDT RD ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFTA POSS OF SCHEDULE II METHPEREZ MAZARUGOS, HELMAN SANTIAGO1813 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAGLAND, BILLY JOE2501 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTREYNOSO-JACOBO, ULICES BAUDILIO2109 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWRICHARDSON, DAVID WAYNE32 WOODLAWN DR. APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTHARASSMENTHARASSMENTHARASSMENTHARASSMENTHARASSMENTHARASSMENTHARASSMENTSTALKINGSTALKINGRICHESON, KIMETHA M156 EASTANAULA RD SWEETWATER, 378746726Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRIDGEWAY, JONATHAN TODD153 13TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUBY, PETER BAYLEN CRAIG4500 FIRE PINK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyACCESSORY AFTER THE FACTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCESHACKLEFORD, MARK RUSSELL8095 ANGIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSIMS, TIMOTHY MICHAEL1012 GLENTANA ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMAS, DEOUNTAY5002 WOODLAND VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHOMAS, TIA DENISE5002 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOONA, 37410Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHOMPSON, DAVIDHomeless Knoxville, 379383205Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONAGGRESSIVE PANHANDLINGWEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES4004 LOST OAKS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WICKS, JAMES H1255 SE 20TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY400 CUMBERLAND AVE APT A2 JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)