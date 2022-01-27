 Thursday, January 27, 2022 53.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Attorney General Slatery Announces Progress On $26 Billion Opioid Agreement

Thursday, January 27, 2022

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III on Thursday marked a key milestone in the $26 billion opioid agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – and Johnson & Johnson over the companies’ role in creating and fueling the nationwide opioid crisis. Following the 52 states and territories signing on to the agreement since July, thousands of local governments have joined during the subdivision sign-on period. In Tennessee, more than 150 local governments have joined the settlements, including every county and all cities with populations of 25,000 or more. 

General Slatery said, “Today we have every reason to be encouraged: we have impressive participation, nationally and locally, to get this settlement across the finish line. There are really too many people to thank, but a point I want to emphasize is the way my AG colleagues from very different political positions put those differences aside and worked really hard to tackle a problem common to all states, territories, and localities.  Another key factor was how the Governor’s team, the leadership and legislative sponsors in the General Assembly, and the local governments acted quickly to put a structure in place to effectively use the settlement funds."

“Every Tennessee family has felt the devastating impacts of the opioid crisis, and thanks to a united effort from state and local partners, significant relief is on the way,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I’m grateful for Attorney General Slatery’s strong leadership in securing these resources that will help thousands of Tennesseans recover and spread hope in our communities.

Commissioner of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Marie Williams, LCSW said, “We are incredibly grateful for the hard work Attorney General Herbert Slatery and his team have put in on this monumental task to make sure that Tennesseans will be able to access effective, quality treatment services in response to the addiction issues caused by the opioid crisis.  The partnership behind this settlement with support from our Governor, our General Assembly, our department, and our resilient and talented substance use disorder treatment providers across the state is going to build a brighter day for Tennesseans who are addicted to opioids.  We know that treatment works, and we stand ready to help these men, women, moms, fathers, sons, and daughters return to fruitful, productive, healthy lives in communities across our state."

The attorneys general of North Carolina, Tennessee, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas led negotiations for the agreements. Their statement can be read here.


January 27, 2022

Police Blotter: Neighbors Accuse Each Other Of Causing A Ruckus; Woman Thinks Co-Worker Took Her Phone

A woman on Martin Luther Kind Boulevard told police she had heard yelling and someone beating on the doors in the apartment complex for what seemed like an hour. Police asked if she had seen who was doing this and she said she did not, that she was nervous since she was unsure if the person doing this lived in the apartments or not. Police spoke with another resident and she informed ... (click for more)

Jewish Federation Responds To Banned Book With A Statement

The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga released the following statement regarding the decision in McMinn County to ban a Holocaust book. "The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga is disappointed by the McMinn County School Board's decision to remove an important work and resource about the Holocaust, 'Maus', from its curriculum. It is imperative that we teach our children ... (click for more)

Opinion

Building A More Civil, Open And Respectful Society

At the start of each year we reflect on where we are as a University, and how we can help to solve grand challenges facing the people of Tennessee, our country, and our world – and how we can come together, focus our efforts, and be willing to learn from one another, to truly Be One UT. But coming together is a challenge in our current culture, where deep-seeded division can ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Improve To 17-4 With 71-60 Win Over Wofford

The Chattanooga Mocs extended their winning streak to four games with a 71-60 victory over the Wofford Terriors Wednesday night at McKenzie Arena, but there was nothing easy about the win that improved UTC’s record to 17-4 overall and 7-1 in the Southern Conference. The loss was the second in a row for Wofford as they dropped to 12-9 overall and 4-5 in conference play, but the ... (click for more)

Big 2nd Half Leads Vols Past Florida, 78-71

Solid play on both ends of the floor in the second half helped the No. 18 Tennessee men's basketball come from behind to defeat the Florida Gators, 78-71, Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Santiago Vescovi posted a tremendous scoring night with 23 points, tying a career-high. It was his fourth game of 20+ points this season, before this year he only did so once. His ... (click for more)


