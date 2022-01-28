Police Blotter: Man Comes Home To Several People Attempting To Break Into His Apartment; Woman Finds Gun In Her Recovered Stolen Car

A man at an apartment on Grove Street told police that when he arrived home he observed approximately four to five people attempting to break into his home. He was unable to provide any description of them. Police observed that his door was damaged and it appeared that someone had tried to force their way into his residence. There was another apartment in the same building that was abandoned and had an open door. There was a large amount of damage inside of the apartment; however, police are unsure if this is related, or if it had already been reported.

* * *

A woman on Huff Place told police she was concerned about a Nissan Altima parked at a business next to her home. Police checked the vehicle and it was not reported stolen, nor did it belong to the

person she believed it may have belonged to. Police checked the business and upon entry saw a private soccer game going on in the building. There were multiple people both playing and spectating. It is the current belief that the vehicle in question belongs to one of these people.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder on Bailey Avenue. They spoke with a woman who said that earlier in the night she was involved in a verbal altercation with a man. She said that it did not get physical. Police did not observe anything that would indicate it was physical. Police also were able to observe within the residence and it did not appear that any physical disorder had taken place.

* * *

A woman on East 49th Street called police because her daughter's boyfriend was getting changed in his room when the window alarm went off. The boyfriend said that he was getting undressed when the alarm went off. He said that he looked out the window and saw a man outside. He said that he ran outside and when he rounded the corner a dark figure was running away from the house. They said that the person never made entry into the home and they just wanted this incident documented. The house has been placed on the Watch List.

* * *

An employee of the Choo-Choo-Bar-B-Que, 7910 E Brainerd Road, told police that someone busted out the driver's side and passenger side windows of their company van sometime during the night. He said nothing was take out of the van.

* * *

While an officer was standing in line to pay for a drink at the Circle K gas station, 4026 Shallowford Road, the cashier handed the officer a stack of left-behind IDs. She asked if the officer could take the IDs. The officer will turn the IDs into Property.

* * *

A couple on Burgundy Circle told police that overnight someone threw a fist-sized rock at their new garage door multiple times. The woman said they had just replaced the door and the cost was around $10,000. The couple have cameras, but they were off at the time. There is no suspect information. Police placed this address on the Watch List.

* * *

Police responded to a residential alarm on Brandermill Lane. Police observed the front door wide open. Officers checked the residence and did not find anyone inside. Officers attempted to lock the front door, but the door handle did not have a locking mechanism. Police closed the front door and the screen door to keep the front door from reopening.

* * *

A woman told police that while she was sitting at a red light at 1300 Broad Street, an older silver sedan bumped her Nissan Rogue from behind and the other driver left the scene. The woman said there are no damages to the vehicle and she does not wish to make a wreck report at this time.

The other driver was only described as a well-dressed slender black male.

* * *

A man told police that someone damaged his vehicle while parked at the Food City, 6951 Lee Hwy. He said the brush guard was dented and the passenger side fender was popping out.

* * *

A man on W. 37th Street told police that another man came to his residence without being invited. He said he has a history with this other man and does not want him to come over any more. He said he will go to the Hamilton County Courthouse to attempt to get a restraining order against the other man.

* * *

A woman on Park Drive told police that she had reported her vehicle stolen. She said the car was later recovered in Marietta, Ga. Upon getting her vehicle back, she said she found a Ruger 9mm magazine between the front passenger seat and center console, as well as two 9mm bullets in the center console. She said that these items do not belong to her. The items were taken to Chattanooga Property Division.