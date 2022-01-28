 Friday, January 28, 2022 37.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Police Blotter: Man Comes Home To Several People Attempting To Break Into His Apartment; Woman Finds Gun In Her Recovered Stolen Car

Friday, January 28, 2022

A man at an apartment on Grove Street told police that when he arrived home he observed approximately four to five people attempting to break into his home. He was unable to provide any description of them. Police observed that his door was damaged and it appeared that someone had tried to force their way into his residence. There was another apartment in the same building that was abandoned and had an open door. There was a large amount of damage inside of the apartment; however, police are unsure if this is related, or if it had already been reported.

* * *

A woman on Huff Place told police she was concerned about a Nissan Altima parked at a business next to her home. Police checked the vehicle and it was not reported stolen, nor did it belong to the
person she believed it may have belonged to. Police checked the business and upon entry saw a private soccer game going on in the building. There were multiple people both playing and spectating. It is the current belief that the vehicle in question belongs to one of these people.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder on Bailey Avenue. They spoke with a woman who said that earlier in the night she was involved in a verbal altercation with a man. She said that it did not get physical. Police did not observe anything that would indicate it was physical. Police also were able to observe within the residence and it did not appear that any physical disorder had taken place.

* * *

A woman on East 49th Street called police because her daughter's boyfriend was getting changed in his room when the window alarm went off. The boyfriend said that he was getting undressed when the alarm went off.  He said that he looked out the window and saw a man outside. He said that he ran outside and when he rounded the corner a dark figure was running away from the house. They said that the person never made entry into the home and they just wanted this incident documented. The house has been placed on the Watch List.

* * *

An employee of the Choo-Choo-Bar-B-Que, 7910 E Brainerd Road, told police that someone busted out the driver's side and passenger side windows of their company van sometime during the night. He said nothing was take out of the van.

* * *

While an officer was standing in line to pay for a drink at the Circle K gas station, 4026 Shallowford Road, the cashier handed the officer a stack of left-behind IDs. She asked if the officer could take the IDs. The officer will turn the IDs into Property.

* * *

A couple on Burgundy Circle told police that overnight someone threw a fist-sized rock at their new garage door multiple times. The woman said they had just replaced the door and the cost was around $10,000. The couple have cameras, but they were off at the time. There is no suspect information. Police placed this address on the Watch List.

* * *

Police responded to a residential alarm on Brandermill Lane. Police observed the front door wide open. Officers checked the residence and did not find anyone inside. Officers attempted to lock the front door, but the door handle did not have a locking mechanism. Police closed the front door and the screen door to keep the front door from reopening.

* * *

A woman told police that while she was sitting at a red light at 1300 Broad Street, an older silver sedan bumped her Nissan Rogue from behind and the other driver left the scene. The woman said there are no damages to the vehicle and she does not wish to make a wreck report at this time.
The other driver was only described as a well-dressed slender black male.

* * *

A man told police that someone damaged his vehicle while parked at the Food City, 6951 Lee Hwy. He said the brush guard was dented and the passenger side fender was popping out.

* * *

A man on W. 37th Street told police that another man came to his residence without being invited. He said he has a history with this other man and does not want him to come over any more. He said he will go to the Hamilton County Courthouse to attempt to get a restraining order against the other man.

* * *

A woman on Park Drive told police that she had reported her vehicle stolen. She said the car was later recovered in Marietta, Ga. Upon getting her vehicle back, she said she found a Ruger 9mm magazine between the front passenger seat and center console, as well as two 9mm bullets in the center console. She said that these items do not belong to her. The items were taken to Chattanooga Property Division.


January 28, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Comes Home To Several People Attempting To Break Into His Apartment; Woman Finds Gun In Her Recovered Stolen Car

January 28, 2022

East Ridge Council Deals With Liquor Store Issues

January 28, 2022

Large Fire Destroys 2 Boats At Hales Bar Marina Thursday Night


A man at an apartment on Grove Street told police that when he arrived home he observed approximately four to five people attempting to break into his home. He was unable to provide any description ... (click for more)

Last summer, the East Ridge City Council made a decision to allow only two liquor stores to be built in the city. A lottery was held to choose who would own them. One of the stores is in the ... (click for more)

A large fire destroyed two boats at the Hales Bar Marina in Marion County Thursday night. At approximately 9:20 p.m., the Jasper Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call for the Haletown ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Comes Home To Several People Attempting To Break Into His Apartment; Woman Finds Gun In Her Recovered Stolen Car

A man at an apartment on Grove Street told police that when he arrived home he observed approximately four to five people attempting to break into his home. He was unable to provide any description of them. Police observed that his door was damaged and it appeared that someone had tried to force their way into his residence. There was another apartment in the same building that ... (click for more)

East Ridge Council Deals With Liquor Store Issues

Last summer, the East Ridge City Council made a decision to allow only two liquor stores to be built in the city. A lottery was held to choose who would own them. One of the stores is in the western end of town where the council is trying to spur development. The other is in the eastern end of East Ridge where most of the new development has been taking place, spurred by incentives ... (click for more)

Opinion

Building A More Civil, Open And Respectful Society

At the start of each year we reflect on where we are as a University, and how we can help to solve grand challenges facing the people of Tennessee, our country, and our world – and how we can come together, focus our efforts, and be willing to learn from one another, to truly Be One UT. But coming together is a challenge in our current culture, where deep-seeded division can ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Sports

Auburn Stuns Lady Vols, 71-61

Auburn, using a swarming, double-teaming defense forced Tennessee into 20 turnovers and won, 71-61, over the #4 Lady Vols. The game started with Tennessee 7-0 in the Southeastern Conference and Auburn 0-7. Tennessee led by a point at the end of the first quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Lady Vols 23-11 in the second quarter. The Lady Vols seemed on the verge of righting ... (click for more)

SoCon Win Streak Ends For UTC Women

Chattanooga’s women’s basketball team fell 76-53 to the Wofford Terriers inside Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Thursday night. The Mocs dropped to 6-15, 4-2 SoCon as the Terriers snapped the Mocs’ four-game win streak. With the win, Wofford improves to 9-10 overall and 4-1 in league play. Abbey Cornelius posted a game-high 14 points. Karsen Murphy came off the bench ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors