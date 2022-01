A large fire destroyed two boats at the Hales Bar Marina in Marion County Thursday night.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., the Jasper Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call for the Haletown Fire Department at Hales Bar Marina Dock G.

Two large boats were completely engulfed when crews arrived.

The fire is out and no other docks or structures were affected.

No injuries were reported, and the cause will be investigated.