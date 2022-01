Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOWMAN, JUDITH FAYE

GLENDALE AVE OOLTEWAH,

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BROGDON, KEVIN LEON

1504 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING



CRUTCHER, TERELLA RENA

807 MERRIMAC CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DIAZ, ERIC

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS

19866 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

EVADING ARREST



ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS

225 BRADFORD WAY DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

EVADING ARREST (FELONY)

RECKLESS DRIVING

FOLLOWING TO CLOSELY

MUFFLERS & CUTOUTS PROHIBITED

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

RECKLESS ENDANGEMENT

DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION PLATES



GALLOWAY, TERRY NELSON

224 POPULAR ST.

