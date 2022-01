Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER

4145 RINGOLD ROAD G73 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURKE, OLIVER RYAN

8222 HIXSON SPRINGS ROAD SIGNAL MT, 37377

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)



CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN

6913 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FALSE REPORTS



CONRY, AMANDA EVELYN

300 SIGNAL VIEW ST RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DELANEY, JOHNNY LANKFORD

464 RED CLAY PARK RD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR



EDGEMAN, JAMES PAUL

113 W WALDEN CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ESCALON, BRIAN K

3109 MARY WALKER PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EVERETT, CHRISSY L

1700 BRAYTON MOUNTAIN ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



GOLDEN, JOHN WILLIAM

7104 ELMBROOK LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HERNANDEZ, CONDE

1730 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOWCROFT, NICKOLAS

444 S.

CREST ROAD, #4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJONES, JEREMY TERRELL430 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD NEGLECTJONES, SHANNA JOAN351 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KAMINSKI, KYLE NMN5238 MCDONALD RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETHEFT OF PROPERTYMANGHANE, JARVARISE DEVON4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMCDANIEL, KIMBERLY ANNE4310 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)NELSON, CIAHJANE SHAN1104 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTONUSIC, ZACHARY TODD968 ALTAMONT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374156388Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE1713 LAHUGH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)RAWLINGS, BRANDON EUGENE1409 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTREID, LYDIA KAY3827 ALTIMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSCHOFIELD, TERRANCE DEYSHAWN801 N GERMANTOWN RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONSMITH, JAMESON SCOTT6574 EAST BRAINERD ROAD APT 2106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPRAGUE, EDWARD LEVON1315 LEE PK SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STAMPER, CODY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCESTOKES, SCOTTY JUSTIN5639 BUNCKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFORFEITURE CAPIASTHOMPSON, ROBERT HENRY2413 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITION ATTEMPT ESPECIATURNER, JOSEPH2928 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF COCAINEPOSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWYNN, EUGENIA RENA22 STAR VIEW LN APT417 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT