Dayton Crash Victim To Have Funeral At Rhea County High School

The 18-year-old involved in a fatal crash in Rhea County has been identified as Jackson Luke Myers of Dayton. He was the single person in the vehicle that crashed Thursday afternoon on Back Valley Road just north of Payne Lane.

A Tennessee State Trooper spotted the Toyota Camry that he was driving traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 27 just prior to the accident. He attempted to elude the trooper when he crashed into a tree in a sharp curve just north of the intersection of Back Valley Road and Payne Lane, the Highway Patrol said.

The trooper turned around to observe the vehicle, but was not pursuing it, the Highway Patrol said.

.

He ran cross country for seven years, played basketball, was on the yearbook staff, was a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, was active in the youth group at New Union Baptist Church, and was an avid Vols fan. The accident victim lived in Dayton all his life and was a senior at Rhea County High School.He ran cross country for seven years, played basketball, was on the yearbook staff, was a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, was active in the youth group at New Union Baptist Church, and was an avid Vols fan.

He is survived by his parents, Jeremy Myers and Melanie (Jackson) Myers; his brother, William Clayton Myers; his grandparents, Wayne and Lynn Myers; his grandfather, Rev. Lamar Jackson; his uncles, Aaron (Tiffany) Myers and Mark Jackson; and many friends and family who loved him, all of Dayton and Rhea County.

Funeral services for Jackson will be held at Rhea County High School Auditorium on Sunday at 3 p.m. with Pastor Keath Butt officiating. The family will receive friends at the high school from noon until the time of the service.

The family has requested that friends wear orange to the service.

Vanderwall Funeral Home of Dayton is in charge of arrangements