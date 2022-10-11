Weston Wamp Policy Advisor Davis Lundy Arrested For DUI, Marijuana Charge In Collegedale; Mayor Wamp Accepts His Resignation

Man With Gunshot Wound Was Dropped Off At Hospital By Brother Who Shot Him, Police Say

Man Charged With Shooting His Son's Mother; Pulling Gun On Neighbor; Taking Another Woman's Car And Biting Her

Davis Lundy, who was named recently as a policy advisor to new County Mayor Weston Wamp and who aided him in the campaign, has been arrested in Collegedale for DUI and a marijuana charge. He ... (click for more)

Marquel Alexander, of 4925 Lavender Trail in Hixson, has been charged with attempted first degree murder of his brother, who he dropped off at a hospital after shooting him. Chattanooga ... (click for more)