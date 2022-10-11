October 12, 2022
Davis Lundy, who was named recently as a policy advisor to new County Mayor Weston Wamp and who aided him in the campaign, has been arrested in Collegedale for DUI and a marijuana charge. He was also charged with violation of the open container law and violation of the implied consent law.
Marquel Alexander, of 4925 Lavender Trail in Hixson, has been charged with attempted first degree murder of his brother, who he dropped off at a hospital after shooting him.
Today, the Unity Group is expressing its strong support for the recognition and designation of the second Monday in October as "Indigenous Peoples' Day."
We outlined much of this sentiment in our 2017 draft resolution on the historic Citico-Lincoln Park sites that need continued safeguards and protections.
We must have continued support for our indigenous communities which ... (click for more)
Annie Holmquist, a skilled writer for The Epoch Times, wrote a good story last week about a perceived shortage of manly men in the country right now. She contends that today’s boys are “becoming feminized, in addition to the coddling, soft environment in which they’ve been raised.” And she suggests we teach them to be confident providers and protectors with the advice from an 1886 ... (click for more)
A veteran starter’s playing status was among the questions Tennessee coach Josh Heupel faced on Monday in connection with Saturday’s marquee SEC football matchup with Alabama.
Senior safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated felony assault following an incident at a Knoxville apartment complex. McCollough has started since midway through his freshman ... (click for more)
This weekend marks the third Saturday in October. For those who have been SEC football fans for a long time, you know that means it's Tennessee-Alabama week. For you younger fans, it could mean the fall colors are almost at a peak which they are. It also means we're about a month away from Thanksgiving and two months away from Christmas. The Third Saturday in October historically ... (click for more)