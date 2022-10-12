Man Who Took Refuge In Funeral Home From Being Shot At Pleads Guilty To Stealing Gun

Calvin Wayne Hanks burst into a Chattanooga funeral home asking for help from someone shooting at him is now facing federal charges for having a gun himself.Chattanooga Police on Oct. 30, 2019, responded to a call for service at the Chattanooga Funeral Home, 5401 Hwy. 153. Employees told police that Hanks ran inside the funeral home screaming to call 911 because someone was shooting at him. The employees did so, and shortly after, Hanks asked them if the police were coming and they told him yes. Hanks then pulled a pistol out of his pants and said, "Well, I'd better get rid of this," and laid the pistol on the floor of the funeral home lobby.Hanks was still on scene when police arrived and he told them earlier in the day he stole the Lorcin .25 caliber pistol from the purse of a woman that he was with.Hanks, 44, pleaded guilty to the federal gun case and there is an agreement that he will be sentenced to 120 months in prison and then a three-year supervised release.