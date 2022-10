Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, STEVE LYNN

8935 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)



ALDER, MEGAN L

936 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL

811 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112016

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GBALES, EDWARD A5508 BELAIRE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IICRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONBILLINGS, SHYLO S1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORBOSTIC, JARED CRAIG-JAMES3423 SHADOW LAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HEROVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FBOSTON, TEKESIYA ANQUANTTE4918 SHERWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BRYAN, CAROL ANN7803 CELESTE LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEBUNCH, DAVID EUGENE MARTIN206 SHADY DRIVE DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)CIMINI, NICOLE LIA3804 CUSCAWILLA TRAIL HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG1710 MCDONALD LANE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)CONDRA, CHRISTOPHER A311 NYE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECTDANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE176 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDICKENS, AARON LEE10122 HWY 58 OLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPETITION TO REVOKE(FTA2100676)FLOUNORY, JOHN3806 MISSION VIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONFOSTER, GARY WAYNE1237 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEGRAVITTE, LYNDSEY BROOKE975 BEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052619Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS METH RESALE)VIOLATION OF PROBATIONHALL, NORRISHA ANN7517 FLORENCE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHANEY, RALEIGH LEE5225 FAGON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHANEY, SHALINDA MARIE601 MOUNTAIN TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE2004 SUN HILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYHENSLEY, MISTY MICHELLE841 ASHLAND TER HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHORNER, RONALD PAUL1401 MARKET ST APT 400 CHATTANOOGA, 374024491Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HORTON, BRANDON QUINTINHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)KEAHEY, JOHN DAVID1130 MAPLE TREE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTLILLY, HENRY CLARENCE1741 FLEETA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN OKLAHOMA)LINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENE7431 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211849Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLOPEZ VENTURA, MATEO3002 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072102Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)LOVITT, DAVID W727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMILLER, MICHAEL D935 SIGNAL ROAD APT B SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARNAZARIO DIEGO, ROSA EBODIABRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTNEILSEN, BLAISE RYAN1683 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAROREYANA CARASCO, CORBIN YARID4100 COCOEN CLEVELAND, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOLOWSKI, RENEE7288 LAKESHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARPRESLEY, TABITHA DAYTASHAREFUSED HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAY, JONATHON MINTELL609 BOYNTON DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCOTT, JASMINE SIMONE1401 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL EXPOSURESMITH, EQUATA MARIE802 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111326Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, JAMES RICHARD33 ST MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: TVADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHOMAS, ROGER NMN1104 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374023728Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL6220 SHALLOWFORD RD, APT 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP)WARREN, ISAIAH MACARIO8902 SEDMAN RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGWIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL2001 S LYERLY HIXSON, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS MDMA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSS OF WEAPON)WILLIAMS, JUSTIN DOSHAWN6031 SEDGERIDGE AVE MURFRESSBORO, 37129Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (COMMERCIAL VEHICLE)WILLIAMS, TOBIAS LEJUAN3847 GWINNITH CIR MURFREESBORO, 37128Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYTHEFT OVER $1000CRIMINAL SIMULATION