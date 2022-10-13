CHI Memorial Parent Company Engages Cybersecurity Experts, Works With Law Enforcement On Costly Hack

Officials of CHI Memorial said their parent company has engaged cybersecurity experts and is working with law enforcement on a costly computer hack.

Sonia Moss, marketing manager, said, “Upon discovering the ransomware attack, CommonSpirit took immediate steps to protect our systems, contain the incident, begin an investigation, and ensure continuity of care. Patients continue to receive the highest quality of care, and we are providing relevant updates on the ongoing situation to our patients, employees and caregivers.

"Patient care remains our utmost priority and we apologize for any inconvenience this matter has created. Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages, which includes taking certain systems offline, such as electronic health records. In addition, we are taking steps to mitigate the disruption and maintain continuity of care.

"To further assist and support our team in the investigation and response process, we engaged leading cybersecurity specialists and notified law enforcement. We are conducting a thorough forensics investigation as we restore full functionality and reconnect our systems.

"Central to our decision-making has been and will continue to be our ability to carry out our mission in a manner that is safe and effective to those we serve.”