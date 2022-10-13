 Thursday, October 13, 2022 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

CHI Memorial Parent Company Engages Cybersecurity Experts, Works With Law Enforcement On Costly Hack

Thursday, October 13, 2022

Officials of CHI Memorial said their parent company has engaged cybersecurity experts and is working with law enforcement on a costly computer hack.

Sonia Moss, marketing manager, said, “Upon discovering the ransomware attack, CommonSpirit took immediate steps to protect our systems, contain the incident, begin an investigation, and ensure continuity of care. Patients continue to receive the highest quality of care, and we are providing relevant updates on the ongoing situation to our patients, employees and caregivers.

"Patient care remains our utmost priority and we apologize for any inconvenience this matter has created. Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages, which includes taking certain systems offline, such as electronic health records. In addition, we are taking steps to mitigate the disruption and maintain continuity of care.

"To further assist and support our team in the investigation and response process, we engaged leading cybersecurity specialists and notified law enforcement. We are conducting a thorough forensics investigation as we restore full functionality and reconnect our systems.

"Central to our decision-making has been and will continue to be our ability to carry out our mission in a manner that is safe and effective to those we serve.”


October 13, 2022

October 13, 2022

October 13, 2022

Beloved Teacher, Principal Clara Carpenter Was Part Of Carpenter/French Clan On Prospect Street

Chattanooga businessmen Walter Scott French and David T. Carpenter were longtime residents of Cameron Hill. They lived in the large house at 206 Prospect St. (Boynton Terrace) for many years. French had married into the Carpenter family. French, who headed the Phoenix Foundry Company, was born near McMinnville in 1854. He was the only son of John Hopkins and Lucy Virginia Smith ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: McDonald's Employees Who Can't Get Along Won't Work Together Anymore; Overcrowding And Fighting Cause Early Closing At Bar

A woman told police that while at work at McDonald's, 4829 Brainerd Road, another employee engaged in an argument with her and slapped her in the face one time. The other employee said it was a verbal argument only. Police observed video footage of both of them pushing one another one time and they appeared to be mutual combatants. The other employee left the scene while the woman ... (click for more)

Grateful For Ken Wilkerson - And Response

In January of 2011, I was the first family member notified that my beloved grandfather, Don Wamp, had fallen down the stairs of his office in a tragic accident and was en route to Erlanger. When I arrived at the emergency room, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services Director Ken Wilkerson was waiting. I did not know Ken before that day. But I have never forgotten ... (click for more)

Great Need For Emergency Hospital In This Region

We would like to express sincere gratitude to Parkridge Health System for looking at building an emergency hospital in the Soddy Daisy Harrison Lane area. We live at the far northern tip of Hamilton County and know all to well that a 45 minute to an hours drive to a hospital in downtown Chattanooga can be a matter of life or death. Having a facility like this in place where they ... (click for more)

Volleyball Mocs Rally To Beat ETSU In Five

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team fell behind 2-0 and completed the three-set comeback in dramatic fashion, downing in-state rival ETSU 3-2 (19-25, 24-26, 25-21, 28-26, 15-11) inside Brooks Gym in Johnson City, Tenn., on Wednesday night during Southern Conference action. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 4-3 inside SoCon play and ups its overall record to 9-12. ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 7

Last week I was 6-1 in my picks missing only the South Carolina win at Kentucky. That gives me a six week total of 58-5 for a percentage of 92% chosen correctly. This weekend, Texas A%M, Missouri and South Carolina are idle. Auburn at Ole Miss Brian Harsin's days on the Plains are numbered. The Tigers are very simply a less than mediocre football team and they are facing ... (click for more)


