Man, 49, Shot Wednesday Night On Rossville Boulevard

A man, 49, was shot Wednesday night on Rossville Boulevard.

Chattanooga Police responded at 10:22 p.m. to the 4500 block of Rossville Boulevard to a person shot. The following are the preliminary details of the incident.

Police were notified of a person shot in the area of 4500 block of Rossville Boulevard. Upon arrival, police located a man with a gunshot (graze wound) to the hip. Injuries appear to be non-life-threatening at this time.

The cause of the incident is yet to be determined; however, it does appear to be an isolated event and the public is not in danger.



The investigation is ongoing. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).