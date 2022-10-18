 Tuesday, October 18, 2022 46.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Some City Council Members Remain Adamant About Keeping STVRs Out Of Their Districts

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Some City Council members remain adamant that they don't want short term vacation rentals (STVRs) in their districts.

In a rewriting of the STVR code, planning staff had recommended that the current overlay zone be done away with in place of citywide rentals with certain restrictions such as density caps.

With the current overlay, STVRs are not suppose to be operating in City Council Districts 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Chris Anderson, senior advisor to the mayor, said there are multiple "illegal" rentals operating in all the nine council districts, including 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Councilman Ken Smith said he remains opposed to rentals in his District 3. He said he might be open to the idea of allowing them in a commercial zone, but not single-family.

Councilwoman Carol Berz of District 6, said residents there "definitely oppose" STVRs. She said one problem is that "there is a terrible record of enforcement."

She said, "We turn them in (illegals), but they're still there."

Councilwoman Berz mentioned fears of "the absentee ones turning into party houses." She said the rentals "get rid of the neighborliness. That's not what they signed up for." 

Marvene Noel of District 8 said, "We've got a slew of them. It's a clear concern of residents. They do not want them."

The council will discuss the topic again on Nov. 1 at 12:30 p.m.


October 18, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman’s Boyfriend Becomes Angry And Breaks Things; Woman Says Boyfriend Stole Her Car, Then Finds It At Her Apartment

A woman on Hixson Pike told police her boyfriend had become angry and knocked some items off of a shelf. Those items struck her laptop, breaking the screen. He then walked into the living room, where he pulled shelving away from the wall, knocking over several items and breaking two picture frames. The woman didn’t want to press charges. * * * An employee at Adorama ... (click for more)

Alabama Man Charged In Fentanyl Death Of 36-Year-Old Hixson Woman

An Alabama man has been charged in the Fentanyl overdose death of a Hixson woman. Christopher Clay Garrison, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 18, 2021, death of Lauren Ashley Hughes, 36. Garrison, who is the father of two children by Ms. Hughes, is also charged with removing $1,700 from Ms. Hughes' bank account after her death. The victim, who was living ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly: City's Stormwater Investments Protect Our Natural Resources, Boost Our Economy

No one likes to pay old bills, but most of us have learned that’s the responsible thing to do and that the consequences for failing to do so can be severe. Similarly, stormwater investments are a generational debt Chattanooga incurred for decades of deferred maintenance to our antiquated infrastructure — neglect that led to raw sewage overflowing into the Tennessee River ... (click for more)

The Third Saturday In October

The only three things missing from the epic battle of the century was a “Woa Nelly” from Keith Jackson, a “Touchdown Alabama” by Eli Gold and the infamous “Give Him Six” from John Ward. I hope all three in their respective places got to see this classic for the ages. This is what makes sports, especially college football, and our country great. And let me say this I hope Roy is ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Picked 2nd In SEC; 5th In Nation

The Southeastern Conference women's basketball preseason media poll is out, and the Tennessee Lady Vols have been picked to finish second in the league in 2022-23 by a vote from a select panel of SEC and national media members. Earlier, in the AP Poll the Lady Vols were ranked fifth in the country. Tennessee returns 10 players, including four full-time starters, from a squad ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Jalin Hyatt Has More Than Capitalized On His Opportunity

Tennessee’s football victory over Alabama might have been an upset but the acclaim for Jalin Hyatt’s contribution to the outcome wasn’t. On Monday, the Vols junior wide receiver was named SEC offensive player of the week. He did enough against the Crimson Tide on Saturday to deserve the honor for the next three weeks, catching a school-record five touchdown ... (click for more)


