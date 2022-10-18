Some City Council Members Remain Adamant About Keeping STVRs Out Of Their Districts

Some City Council members remain adamant that they don't want short term vacation rentals (STVRs) in their districts.

In a rewriting of the STVR code, planning staff had recommended that the current overlay zone be done away with in place of citywide rentals with certain restrictions such as density caps.

With the current overlay, STVRs are not suppose to be operating in City Council Districts 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Chris Anderson, senior advisor to the mayor, said there are multiple "illegal" rentals operating in all the nine council districts, including 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Councilman Ken Smith said he remains opposed to rentals in his District 3. He said he might be open to the idea of allowing them in a commercial zone, but not single-family.

Councilwoman Carol Berz of District 6, said residents there "definitely oppose" STVRs. She said one problem is that "there is a terrible record of enforcement."

She said, "We turn them in (illegals), but they're still there."

Councilwoman Berz mentioned fears of "the absentee ones turning into party houses." She said the rentals "get rid of the neighborliness. That's not what they signed up for."

Marvene Noel of District 8 said, "We've got a slew of them. It's a clear concern of residents. They do not want them."

The council will discuss the topic again on Nov. 1 at 12:30 p.m.