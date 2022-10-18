 Tuesday, October 18, 2022 43.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Finley Stadium Preparing For Its Next 25 Years

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 - by Gail Perry

On October 18, 1997 Finley Stadium opened with UTC’s record attendance of 22,446 fans. Today, on the 25th anniversary, to the day, of its opening, at the Finley Stadium board of directors meeting, the next 25 years were being planned. It has become a venue for more than sports and Executive Director Brian Wright is envisioning ways  to make it desirable and usable for 365 days a year. He is exploring using infrastructure that is already there just by tweaking it.

 

The calendar for the stadium and pavilion is filled much of the year, but there are unused and underused areas in the facility that can be updated for private events with crowds of between 50-250 people. Use  now is booked primarily with large, annual returning events and sports events. Mr. Wright has done a survey of venues in the area, which have significantly higher rental fees than Finley, but have few dedicated  parking spots. He said he would like to explore the creation of new event spaces in existing areas of the stadium.

 

The 4,000 square foot Stadium Club, which has 300 parking spaces, has not been updated since Finley Stadium was built. To make it more desirable and current, Mr. Wright has plans to look into redesigning the space with an industrial feel. It is already there, he said, just behind the existing walls. Dedicated restrooms that do not need to be winterized, and a nearby catering kitchen would be needed. This space can handle up to about 250 people.

Creating a rooftop bar will need very little renovation, primarily the addition of safety railings. With a 360-degree view of the city, he visualizes this as a good venue for game days or for private events. It could accommodate 50-100 people.

The  Stadium Club alone has the potential of producing $320,000 in revenue annually. High-level assumptions are that the Rooftop Bar could produce $185,000 in annual revenue.

The Finley Stadium complex had a successful last year, ending with an excess of $100,000. That will be transferred into a new Capital Reserves Fund which will be used for capital projects going forward. And excesses in the future will be put there. Chairman of the Board Mike Davis is establishing a capital improvements committee that will make suggestions to the board for approval.

There are 50 capital projects that have been identified for returning Finley Stadium to “the cutting edge.” Estimates for the work are from $5 million-$8 million. The stadium corporation plans to reinvest operating surpluses into capital projects without significant public and private financial support. Some of the most immediate repairs needed  include waterproofing the locker room elevated plaza, converting field lights to LED for energy efficiency, and renovating the water system. Some of the 25-year-old boilers will be replaced with efficient water heaters. EPB is in the process of doing a full building audit to find ways to reduce energy costs.

Other surveys that Mr. Wright has taken have provided both good and bad information that will be considered when determining where improvements will be made. Only good reports have been heard about the new Skybox caterer, Chatttown Catering, and with the website and social media, skybox owners now are able to order menus online and fans will know what concessions are available.  The surveys showed that improvements are needed to the layout and offerings of concession stands and bars. This year, a change in security protocol has also been in place. Safety measures at all events are being enforced consistently now. This includes permitting only clear bags being brought inside and no outside food or beverages being allowed. Five walk-through metal detectors have been purchased to check people as they enter the stadium.

Moving forward, the executive director said he is most proud that the stadium in three months collected and recycled 10,000 aluminum cans. The $300 made from those sales was donated to Habitat for Humanity.

And a new position that has been created is an event booking manager for finding other types of events to bring to Finley. The stadium is also aiming to have more of a presence in the community, said Mr. Wright. In researching other uses for the stadium, he has participated in a music census and in the Chattanooga Sports summit that involves various sports teams in Chattanooga. There are also plans to enter into an agreement with a music booking agent or consultant, after the success that came with the Kane Brown Concert this year.

Unused property behind the pavilion will soon have an Electrify America charging station with six spaces. The same contract has been offered to Tesla for locating another charging station, but no response has been received.


October 18, 2022

Finley Stadium Preparing For Its Next 25 Years

October 18, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman’s Boyfriend Becomes Angry And Breaks Things; Woman Says Boyfriend Stole Her Car, Then Finds It At Her Apartment

October 18, 2022

Alabama Man Charged In Fentanyl Death Of 36-Year-Old Hixson Woman


On October 18, 1997 Finley Stadium opened with UTC’s record attendance of 22,446 fans. Today, on the 25 th anniversary, to the day, of its opening, at the Finley Stadium board of directors ... (click for more)

A woman on Hixson Pike told police her boyfriend had become angry and knocked some items off of a shelf. Those items struck her laptop, breaking the screen. He then walked into the living room, ... (click for more)

An Alabama man has been charged in the Fentanyl overdose death of a Hixson woman. Christopher Clay Garrison, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 18, 2021, death of Lauren ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Finley Stadium Preparing For Its Next 25 Years

On October 18, 1997 Finley Stadium opened with UTC’s record attendance of 22,446 fans. Today, on the 25 th anniversary, to the day, of its opening, at the Finley Stadium board of directors meeting, the next 25 years were being planned. It has become a venue for more than sports and Executive Director Brian Wright is envisioning ways to make it desirable and usable for 365 ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman’s Boyfriend Becomes Angry And Breaks Things; Woman Says Boyfriend Stole Her Car, Then Finds It At Her Apartment

A woman on Hixson Pike told police her boyfriend had become angry and knocked some items off of a shelf. Those items struck her laptop, breaking the screen. He then walked into the living room, where he pulled shelving away from the wall, knocking over several items and breaking two picture frames. The woman didn’t want to press charges. * * * An employee at Adorama ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Kelly: City's Stormwater Investments Protect Our Natural Resources, Boost Our Economy

No one likes to pay old bills, but most of us have learned that’s the responsible thing to do and that the consequences for failing to do so can be severe. Similarly, stormwater investments are a generational debt Chattanooga incurred for decades of deferred maintenance to our antiquated infrastructure — neglect that led to raw sewage overflowing into the Tennessee River ... (click for more)

The Third Saturday In October

The only three things missing from the epic battle of the century was a “Woa Nelly” from Keith Jackson, a “Touchdown Alabama” by Eli Gold and the infamous “Give Him Six” from John Ward. I hope all three in their respective places got to see this classic for the ages. This is what makes sports, especially college football, and our country great. And let me say this I hope Roy is ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Picked 2nd In SEC; 5th In Nation

The Southeastern Conference women's basketball preseason media poll is out, and the Tennessee Lady Vols have been picked to finish second in the league in 2022-23 by a vote from a select panel of SEC and national media members. Earlier, in the AP Poll the Lady Vols were ranked fifth in the country. Tennessee returns 10 players, including four full-time starters, from a squad ... (click for more)

UTC's Ekern Named SoCon Defensive Player Of The Week

Chattanooga’s Caroline Ekern earned back-to-back shutouts last week and was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced. Ekern has made 12 starts this season with six shutouts on the year. She recorded two saves Friday in the Mocs 1-0 win over Western Carolina on a thrilling goal in the final seconds. Two days later she was back in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors