Health Department To Offer Pfizer Bivalent Booster To Children Ages 5-11

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin offering the Pfizer Bivalent Booster shots to children ages 5-11 beginning on Thursday.

The Health Department’s main campus at 3rd Street, Birchwood Health Center, Sequoyah Health Center, and Ooltewah Health Center will be offering the Pfizer Bivalent Booster to those eligible with no appointment necessary. Individuals are eligible for the new boosters two months after completing their initial vaccination series or their last booster shot.

A parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring a current, valid photo ID. If you are the legal guardian, please being proof of guardianship with you.

"With children back in school and the winter months ahead of us, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19. This updated booster remains the most effective tool to prevent severe illness. We encourage parents to talk with their child’s pediatrician about the vaccine and bivalent booster,” said Dr. Stephen Miller, Hamilton County Health Department’s Health Officer.

This Bivalent Booster targets the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, in addition to the original coronavirus strain. This single-dose booster helps to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination by targeting more transmissible variants. For more information, please visit the CDC’s website.

For questions call the Health Department Hotline at 423-209-8383. To see a full list of where the Health Department is administering the COVID-19 primary series and the booster shot, please visit the online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

Additional resources:

· If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring a current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.· Masks must be worn inside all Hamilton County Health Department facilities.· To read this information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN