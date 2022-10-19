Woman Arrested After Showing Up Uninvited In Cleveland Home Early In The Morning

A Frontage Road family was awakened at 4:28 a.m. on Monday, by a complete stranger who entered their home, turned on the bedroom lights where they were sleeping and stood in the room.

The homeowners were understandably startled, yet poised enough to eventually convince the woman to leave. No person was injured during this incident.



When Bradley County deputies arrived, they were able to obtain camera footage provided by the homeowners. The video, which has since gone viral, shows the woman approaching entry points to the home. She gained access to the home through an unsecured side door.



A detective with Bradley County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the incident and discovered the uninvited guest was Leslie Mason.

Ms. Mason was later arrested and charged with aggravated criminal trespass.