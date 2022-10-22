Police Blotter: Car Thief Leaves His Wallet In Recovered Stolen Vehicle; Unlocked Car With Spare Key In Console Is Stolen Overnight

A woman on Canal Street who recovered her stolen car called police to report a wallet she found inside the car. The wallet had a TN ID for a man inside, plus other cards with the man's name (possible suspect). The wallet was turned into CPD Property.

* * *

A man on Canal Street told police that sometime overnight someone entered his unlocked 2018 Ram 2500, rummaged through it and stole his COVID-19 vaccination card. He says nothing else was stolen.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling south on I-75 when a piece of tire came off of another man's truck and was sitting in the roadway. The man said the piece of tire caused damage to his front bumper and windshield. Both men traded information for the property damage.

* * *

A man on 14th Avenue told police he checked his credit and found an auto loan in the amount of $36,290 through Allied Financial. He said he also received a letter from them for this loan. He said the letter came from Bloomington, Mn. He said he did not make an auto loan and does not know how an unknown person got the loan in his name. He said he needs a report number in order to get this off of his credit. He said he has not contacted Allied Financial to get any details about the loan.

* * *

A woman told police she had a tablet in her car and is not sure if someone stole it out of the vehicle or she lost it. She said she was parked at Burlington, 2521 Lifestyle Way, from 6-7:30 p.m. She said she was in contact with the store in case someone got into the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Hansley Drive told police her daughter was at her home for about nine hours and while she was there she caused a verbal disorder and threatened to kick in the windows.

* * *

A man told police his wife drove their 2006 Toyota RAV4 to work at 1300 Cleveland Ave. the day before and was there from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. He said when she arrived home he noticed the car was very noisy and he looked under the vehicle and found that the catalytic converter had been stolen. He said it will cost around $1,000 to have the vehicle repaired. He said his wife checked for security cameras with her work and was told there were none.

* * *

A woman on Roselawn Drive told police that someone attempted to open a bank account by using her name and Social Security number. It was originally denied by Bank of America, but was accepted that morning. She said she has contacted the bank and stopped the action. The woman has no financial loss at this time.

* * *

A woman on E. Main Street told police that sometime over the weekend someone stole her dark forest green Salsa bicycle from her home.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at an apartment on Crescent Club Drive. Police spoke with a man who said that the apartment was his aunt's and she has lived there for over 10 years. He said that his aunt is in the hospital and has been getting moved around from hospital to hospital. He said his aunt asked him to get her belongings out of the residence for her. The man did have a key to the apartment, which the officer verified.

* * *

A woman called police from Eastgate Mall and said that she came out to find a vehicle parked on the rear of her bumper in the parking lot. The woman wanted to make a report in case any damage was caused. Neither the woman nor the police observed any new damage. The vehicle in question was unoccupied and security officers at Eastgate Mall were unable to locate anything on the cameras.

* * *

A woman told police that her 2012 Chrysler 200 was stolen from the street in front of her son's home on Sunbeam Avenue overnight. She said the vehicle was left unlocked and a spare key was inside the center console. She said that she has no idea who took her vehicle. Police entered the stolen car into NCIC.