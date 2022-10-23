 Monday, October 24, 2022 Weather

$1.2 Million Home Heavily Damaged By Fire On Signal Mountain; All 8 People Get Out Safely

Sunday, October 23, 2022
- photo by Chief Eric Mitchell, Signal Mountain FD

Fire heavily damaged a large home on Signal Mountain on Sunday morning.

At 6:24 a.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting a fire at their home located at 3322 Cloudcrest Trail.

The Signal Mountain Fire Department arrived on the scene within minutes reporting the sides of the house and roof were fully involved with fire.

Once firefighters confirmed all eight people were out of the house, firefighters conducted an interior and exterior attack to contain the fire. Due to the size of the fire, Signal Mountain Fire requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Waldens Ridge Emergency Services, Red Bank Fire Department and Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the fire scene. Chattanooga Fire also stood by at Signal Mountain fire station for additional emergency calls.

Chief Eric Mitchell, Signal Mountain FD, reported the homeowner awoke to the sound of glass breaking. All eight people were able to escape without injury. There were four family members and four guests at the home.

Chief Mitchell said the 4,300 square foot home is a total loss. Home and contents value the loss at over $1.2 million. No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for potential injuries to the firefighters.  The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

- photo by Chief Eric Mitchell, Signal Mountain FD

October 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Couple Argue Over Who Owns Phone Man Threw Out Car Window; Guy Woman Met On Dating App Steals $20,000 From Her

A woman on Clio Avenue told police she and her boyfriend had gotten into a disorder and he took her phone and left. Police are very familiar with both of them, due to them calling the police on each other constantly. The woman was able to track the phone in question just of couple blocks south. The officer then made his way to where the phone was pinging. Before making it to that ... (click for more)

Man Struck And Killed On Highway 153 Early Monday Morning

A man was struck and killed early Monday morning at 5440 Highway 153. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck at 2:09 a.m. Police were notified of a man lying in the roadway at this location. Upon arrival, EMS pronounced the him deceased. After further investigation, police concluded that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The investigation ... (click for more)

Opinion

Standing With Rhonda Thurman

Semillas, a group claiming to represent the Hispanic community in Chattanooga, is demanding HCDE School Board member Rhonda Thurman resign. Their excuse is Rhonda Thurman dared to acknowledge the increase in the number of non-English speaking students attending HCDE from five percent of total school enrollment in 2015 to over 9.2 percent in 2022. Because these students were ... (click for more)

Taylor Termination Is Deserved

Rheubin Taylor’s termination by Mayor Wamp is deserved. In fact, his termination should have come immediately following the revelation that his office destroyed records requested in an open records request. I don’t care how long he has served in this position, open defiance of the open records laws in the state of Tennessee should not merit an extension of a contract, ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Soccer Wins First Ever SoCon Championship

With a flick of her head, Mackenzie Smith found the back of the goal and helped Chattanooga to its first-ever Southern Conference women’s soccer regular season title. The Mocs and Furman finished 1-1 in regulation Sunday afternoon in Greenville, S.C., securing UTC’s top seed in the SoCon postseason tournament. “So happy for the team and for everyone involved with our program,” ... (click for more)

UTC Golfers Win Furman Intercollegiate

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team put in another dominating Sunday en route to a second consecutive trophy winning the Furman Intercollegiate. The Mocs shot 11-under 273 to pull away to a 3-stroke win over Davidson and James Madison which were runners-up at level par 852. It was an impressive display with three cards in the 60s, another a smidge outside and a 73 for a drop ... (click for more)


