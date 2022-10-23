HCEMS Personnel Make Surprise Visit To 16th Birthday Party For Patient

Hamilton County EMS personnel made a surprise visit to the 16th birthday party for a girl they treated in March.

On March 6, HCEMS paramedic Montana Teems, AEMT Savannah Spurlock, Captain Hoyt Dalton and Chattanooga Fire Department took part in an extrication on I-75 involving a mother, Keisha Shelton and her daughter, Ada Graham. They were on their way to Orlando when their vehicle was struck by another driver on the interstate (near the Ooltewah exit). Both were injured.

Ada was pinned inside the wreckage and suffered serious injuries. She was in the ICU and has since undergone six surgeries to repair her injuries. She has made a great recovery since the wreck.



Her mother planned a surprise birthday party for her at Amigo's in Harrison and invited the first responders who worked the wreck to stop by and visit.

