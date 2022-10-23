 Sunday, October 23, 2022 70.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

HCEMS Personnel Make Surprise Visit To 16th Birthday Party For Patient

Sunday, October 23, 2022
HCEMS AEMT Savannah Spurlock, Keisha Shelton, Ada Graham and HCEMS Captain Hoyt Dalton. Paramedic Montana Teems was unable to attend the event.

Hamilton County EMS personnel made a surprise visit to the 16th birthday party for a girl they treated in March.

On March 6, HCEMS paramedic Montana Teems, AEMT Savannah Spurlock, Captain Hoyt Dalton and Chattanooga Fire Department took part in an extrication on I-75 involving a mother, Keisha Shelton and her daughter, Ada Graham. They were on their way to Orlando when their vehicle was struck by another driver on the interstate (near the Ooltewah exit). Both were injured.

Ada was pinned inside the wreckage and suffered serious injuries. She was in the ICU and has since undergone six surgeries to repair her injuries. She has made a great recovery since the wreck.

Her mother planned a surprise birthday party for her at Amigo's in Harrison and invited the first responders who worked the wreck to stop by and visit.


Police Blotter: Falling Light Fixture Damages Man's Car At Gas Pump; Man Threatens Pharmacy Employees Who Have No Remedy For His Warts

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Police Blotter: Car Thief Leaves His Wallet In Recovered Stolen Vehicle; Unlocked Car With Spare Key In Console Is Stolen Overnight


Property damage was reported at the Midnight Oil, 631 Signal Mountain Road. Police spoke with two men - one driving a 2021 Toyota Highlander and one an employee with Petro Imaging. The employee ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON 206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114210 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRUGS GENERAL ... (click for more)

A woman on Canal Street who recovered her stolen car called police to report a wallet she found inside the car. The wallet had a TN ID for a man inside, plus other cards with the man's name (possible ... (click for more)



Property damage was reported at the Midnight Oil, 631 Signal Mountain Road. Police spoke with two men - one driving a 2021 Toyota Highlander and one an employee with Petro Imaging. The employee told police that he owns the mobile lighting repair business and was making repairs to the lighting over the gas pumps. He said that while working on the lights using his bucket truck, the ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON 206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114210 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION OF METH ... (click for more)

Opinion

Standing With Rhonda Thurman

Semillas, a group claiming to represent the Hispanic community in Chattanooga, is demanding HCDE School Board member Rhonda Thurman resign. Their excuse is Rhonda Thurman dared to acknowledge the increase in the number of non-English speaking students attending HCDE from five percent of total school enrollment in 2015 to over 9.2 percent in 2022. Because these students were ... (click for more)

Taylor Termination Is Deserved

Rheubin Taylor’s termination by Mayor Wamp is deserved. In fact, his termination should have come immediately following the revelation that his office destroyed records requested in an open records request. I don’t care how long he has served in this position, open defiance of the open records laws in the state of Tennessee should not merit an extension of a contract, ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga's Will Healy Fired As Charlotte Head Football Coach

Chattanooga's Will Healy has been fired as the head football coach at Charlotte after a 1-7 start and a 34-15 loss on Saturday to underdog Florida International. Athletic Director Mike Hill said, "We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought to our program. He made an impact here that will never be forgotten. Sadly, however, our on-field results ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Survive; Advance To USL League One Semifinals

The Red Wolves hosted the club’s second ever playoff matchup on Saturday night welcoming Union Omaha for the first round of the USL League One Playoffs. The defending champions got the first efforts on goal early in the match, with Carlos Avilez producing two strong saves in goal to keep the Red Wolves level. The hosts would settle in and control the following fifteen minutes, with ... (click for more)


