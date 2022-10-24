Man Struck And Killed On Highway 153 Early Monday Morning

A man was struck and killed early Monday morning at 5440 Highway 153.

Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck at 2:09 a.m. Police were notified of a man lying in the roadway at this location. Upon arrival, EMS pronounced the him deceased.

After further investigation, police concluded that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).

You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.