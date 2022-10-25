School Board Member Arrested On Indecent Exposure Charge; Update Given On 5-Year-Old Warrant

A County School Board member has been arrested on a charge of indecent exposure in an alleged incident from over five years ago.

Gary William Kuehn, 63, was charged in connection with an incident at a doctor's office that the complaint says happened Aug. 18, 2017.

On why a five-year-old warrant was just now being served, the Sheriff's Office said, "Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Warrants division noticed an active warrant for Mr. Gary Kuehn while operating within the Harrison area.

"The warrant was located within Hamilton County Courts Warrant Database, which is utilized by law enforcement.

"The detective made contact with Mr. Kuehn and advised him that he had an active warrant, and made arrangements for Mr. Kuehn to turn himself in for processing on the morning of October 23rd.

"Mr. Kuehn was compliant and turned himself in to the Hamilton County Jail without further incident."

The complaint says Kuehn was at the doctor's office to receive a testerone injection.

A female nurse said after the injection that Kuehn asked her if the injection would make him hard. She said that was a question for the doctor.

The nurse said he then pulled out his penis and stroked it to make it hard. She said she told him she was leaving the room.

She said he told her not to leave and continued to stroke himself in front of her.

The nurse said she then left and told the doctor about the incident.

She said she wanted to prosecute.

Kuehn was a science teacher at Central High School, and was the principal at Hunter Middle School and the Adult High School.

He was arrested on Sunday.