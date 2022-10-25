Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMBROSETTI, DAVID RYAN

1304 BROW ESTATES DRIVE WALDEN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

HARASSMENT



DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD

941 RUNYON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FRAZIER, JOHN RANDALL

5907 RAINBOW SPRINGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161056

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



HUDSON, RHIANNON MARIE

3520 SHELBY CIRCLE EAST RIDE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF OVER 1000



HUMPHREY, WADE SHEROD

1803 TAYLOR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE

4057 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

EVADING ARREST



IVESTER, THOMAS COY

36 PARK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JACKSON, LUKE

200 HUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 373433402

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LONG, JENNIFER LOIS

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MATA, IDALY MARIE

2410 LYNDON AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STALKING



MORGAN, CHARLES

3434 JUNE STREET KNOXVILLE, 37920

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ELECTION LAWS - INTERFERENCE WITH ANOTHER'S RIGHTS



PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN

7017 RIVERGATE TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PITTS, SAVANNAH DORAMAY

7765 OWL HOLLOW TRL MC DONALD, 373534088

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROP)



REYNA, DOMINGO BLAKE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SAYLORS, JEFFERY ALLISON

HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



STRICKLAND, MATTHEW SCOTT

10005 JENO ROAD MILTON, 32583

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)



SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE

4400 COMET TRL HIXSON, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000



SULLIVAN, TIMOTHY JORDAN

375 LOWER CHESTUEE RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



TORRES-VILLAVICENCIO, ALEJANDRO JOSE

1209 OVERLYTRAIL DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WALKER, ERIKA MASHAUN

2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WILLIAMS, KENYA EMANI-RASHIDA

8410 OAK VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)