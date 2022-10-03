 Monday, October 3, 2022 71.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Signal Mountain Man Arrested After Driving Truck Into Kitchen Of Man He Had Vowed To Kill

Monday, October 3, 2022
Phillip Bryant Elliott
Phillip Bryant Elliott

A Signal Mountain man has been arrested after authorities said he drove a truck into the kitchen of an Ooltewah man, heavily damaged several of the man's vehicles and pulled down the house's electrical panel.

Detectives said Phillip Bryant Elliott, 53, of 2413 Corral Road, caused over $60,000 in damage at the house on Balata Drive.

Elliott was charged with attempted first-degree murder and vandalism.

Arriving deputies who were clearing the home found an older white male in a back bedroom holding a large revolver. It was learned that he was the homeowner and was cleaning the unloaded gun when Elliott drove into his house.

Elliott's green Chevrolet Silverado was entirely inside the kitchen, it was stated. The homeowner said Elliott had been trying to kill him.

The homeowner said after Elliott arrived, he ran into his neighbor's home through an open door. He said the neighbors ran out of the house when he came in holding the gun.

Deputies found Elliott on foot near the entrance to the neighborhood. He said he had gone to the man's house to kill him. He said he formerly was a counselor for Veterans Affairs and had met the Ooltewah man there. Elliott said he believed that the Ooltewah man "had killed kids while driving a truck in the 1970s."

He said he had come to the man's house twice before to kill him, but did not go through with it.

Authorities said Elliott busted the windows and put dents in multiple vehicles at the Ooltewah residence.

A neighbor told of hearing a loud crash and then yelling coming from the house.   

 


October 3, 2022

Police Blotter: Clerk Finds Man Asleep On Toilet; Thieves Take Necklace And Bracelet Valued At $239,000 From Mall

October 3, 2022

Fire And Police Check Out Unknown Substance Found At Bank On Gunbarrel Road; No Problems Found And Bank Reopens

October 3, 2022

Georgia Man Who Laundered Millions From Romance Scams, Business Email Compromises, Gets 25-Year Sentence


The clerk at Murphy gas station at 5716 Highway 153 told police she was opening up and found a man asleep on the toilet. The officer woke the man and had him gather his belongings. He left without ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Fire and Chattanooga Police were on the scene at the Bank of America on Gunbarrel Road late Monday morning and tests were done on an unknown substance found at the bank. Fire officials ... (click for more)

Elvis Eghosa Ogiekpolor has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering after being convicted at trial. Ogiekpolor opened and directed ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Clerk Finds Man Asleep On Toilet; Thieves Take Necklace And Bracelet Valued At $239,000 From Mall

The clerk at Murphy gas station at 5716 Highway 153 told police she was opening up and found a man asleep on the toilet. The officer woke the man and had him gather his belongings. He left without issue. * * * A man on E. 23 rd Street told police while he was waiting for his girlfriend to get off work he was approached by an older black male. The man said the older man tried ... (click for more)

Fire And Police Check Out Unknown Substance Found At Bank On Gunbarrel Road; No Problems Found And Bank Reopens

Chattanooga Fire and Chattanooga Police were on the scene at the Bank of America on Gunbarrel Road late Monday morning and tests were done on an unknown substance found at the bank. Fire officials said shortly after noon, " All tests came back negative for any hazard. The bank is reopening at this time and CFD companies are returning to service." Squad 7, Squad 1, Hazmat-1, ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Vaccine That Could Cure America: Reversing Roe - And Response

Dobbs v. Jackson, reversing almost 50 years of abortion on demand, is existentially a legal and moral/ethical vaccine for the United States. Why? While the legal challenges and political fighting will continue for some time, this is the greatest reversal of a Supreme Court in its history. It is worth noting that official Reconstruction lasted almost 25 years in the old Confederacy. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In October

The frost has yet to get to my garden but as I collect orchids and onions for an October delivery it is downright chilly. Thank goodness for the afternoon sun as we prepare to plant our winter rye grass seed and wish for more rain. As is my monthly custom, there is an abundance of orchids and onions to deliver on this first day of October so let’s get going … AN ORCHID to Dr. ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Soccer Wins 1-0 Over UNC Greensboro

It was another set piece score for the Chattanooga Mocs who came away with a 1-0 victory against UNC Greensboro on a Sunday afternoon at UNCG Soccer Stadium that was experiencing the remnants of Hurricane Ian. “Great win against a very good UNCG team,” Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. “Getting points on the road is difficult so to take six points from this weekend is huge.” ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: NFL's Shameful Response To Tua's Injury

Once again, the National Football League has missed the boat and missed the point regarding concussion protocol and one of their players. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, twice within a week suffered head injuries and after the first one was allowed to return to the field. That misstep led to the firing of the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua and allowed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors