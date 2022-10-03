 Monday, October 3, 2022 70.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Some Patient Procedures Moved, Some Systems Taken Offline After CHI Memorial Parent Company Is Hacked

Monday, October 3, 2022

A hacking incident has hit the parent company of CHI Memorial and affecting the local hospital.

CHI officials said some patient procedures have had to be rescheduled and some systems taken offline.

A source said CHI Memorial employees on Monday morning were notified of the "internal disaster." The source said it is believed the hack may have come from China.

Hospital officials said, "CHI Memorial’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, is managing an IT security incident which is impacting some of our facilities. As a precautionary step we have taken certain IT systems offline, which may include electronic health record (EHR) systems and other systems. Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption.

"We take our responsibility to ensure the privacy of our patients and IT security very seriously.  As a result of this incident, we have rescheduled some patient procedures. Patients will be contacted directly by their provider and/or care facility if their appointment is impacted."


Immigrant Junk Dealer Whose Family Used Their Fortune For Good Causes Settled On Cameron Hill

Police Blotter: Clerk Finds Man Asleep On Toilet; Thieves Take Necklace And Bracelet Valued At $239,000 From Mall

Justin Pippen, 44, Charged With Domestic Violence Homicide In Dalton


An immigrant junk dealer whose sons turned the business into a fortune settled on Cameron Hill. The sons used the millions they made from the scrap and steel businesses for a variety of good ... (click for more)

The clerk at Murphy gas station at 5716 Highway 153 told police she was opening up and found a man asleep on the toilet. The officer woke the man and had him gather his belongings. He left without ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department has upgraded the charges against Justin Pippen, 44, to include homicide after a Sept. 29th domestic violence incident that has now left a Dalton woman dead. Rachael ... (click for more)



We Are Not Latinx

Hispanic Heritage month was established to honor the rich history, traditions, values and language of the Hispanic culture. While the ways in which we contribute to this great country change, our traditions, values and language do not. That is why over 90 percent of Latinos do not identify with the term Latinx. In fact, the term is offensive and an assault on Hispanic and Latino ... (click for more)

Many Colorful Flags

Since the first UN conference on climate change in 1995 in Berlin, Germany, each of their annual global warming brouhahas have been held in major cities of the world, that is except the capitals of three of the world’s biggest polluters-Beijing, New Delhi and Moscow. The next one is in November in Egypt. That should be a clue as to how many sacrifices and reductions the so-called ... (click for more)

Alternative Baseball Set For AT&T Field On Nov. 5

Alternative Baseball is set to debut in Chattanooga on Nov. 5 at AT&T Field. Start time is five minutes after 2 in the afternoon. Athletes with disabilities from Washington, Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Georgia, and Kentucky are set to take part. These players with disabilities will play alongside former Major & ... (click for more)

Michael McGhee Named Great Midwest Conference Offensive Player Of The Week

Former Chattanooga Central Pounder and senior Michael McGhee, now at Sewanee, ran for 241 yards as they fell to Millsaps. For that performance he was named Great Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the week for the second time this season. He had three carries for 192 yards carrying the ball 72, 70 and 47 yards for a score. (click for more)


