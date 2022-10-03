Some Patient Procedures Moved, Some Systems Taken Offline After CHI Memorial Parent Company Is Hacked

A hacking incident has hit the parent company of CHI Memorial and affecting the local hospital.

CHI officials said some patient procedures have had to be rescheduled and some systems taken offline.

A source said CHI Memorial employees on Monday morning were notified of the "internal disaster." The source said it is believed the hack may have come from China.

Hospital officials said, "CHI Memorial’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, is managing an IT security incident which is impacting some of our facilities. As a precautionary step we have taken certain IT systems offline, which may include electronic health record (EHR) systems and other systems. Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption.

"We take our responsibility to ensure the privacy of our patients and IT security very seriously. As a result of this incident, we have rescheduled some patient procedures. Patients will be contacted directly by their provider and/or care facility if their appointment is impacted."