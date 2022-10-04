Coty Wamp Names Top Leadership Posts In DA's Office

District Attorney Coty Wamp on Tuesday announced five new leadership positions in the office of the District Attorney. The new positions include executive assistant district attorney, deputy district attorney, gang and violent crime prosecutor, chief homicide prosecutor and child sex abuse prosecutor.

“These prosecutors reflect my priorities,” said DA Wamp, who took office on Sept. 1. “To say I am proud of my office would be an understatement.

We worked hard in September to fill positions with exceptionally qualified individuals who share in my mission to make our county safer. I’m grateful to be able to lead the charge, but even more grateful for the people who are willing to work alongside me.”

Since taking office, MS. Wamp has hired 15 new employees, including nine new attorneys.

The new leadership team includes:

Executive Assistant District Attorney Kevin L. Loper, who brings experience in both leadership and jury trial litigation. Loper has 14 years as a lawyer and most recently worked at the Hamilton County Public Defender’s Office as a Supervising Attorney. At the Public Defender’s Office, Loper managed his own caseload, as well as a team of lawyers and office staff. Loper is an experienced trial lawyer, having handled countless criminal matters, including trials in first degree murder cases. Prior to working at the Public Defender’s Office, Loper, a graduate of the University of Alabama, worked at the firm of Moore, Ingram, Johnson & Steele in Knoxville. He moved to Chattanooga in 2009, where he worked locally at Cavett & Abbott in the areas of criminal defense and property law.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Steven Moore. A graduate of Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in 1990, Moore began his career in the district attorney’s office in Jefferson County, Alabama. Moore then began his criminal defense practice and has spent the last 30 years practicing in both federal and state courts across the country, with a primary practice in East Tennessee and North Georgia. His practice has included multiple death penalty cases, murders, major drug conspiracies, gang offenses and white-collar crimes. Moore has tried approximately 200 jury trials. As a defense attorney, Moore was an AV top rated lawyer by Martindale Hubbell peer review board and has appeared on the Mid-South Super Lawyers list for three straight years.