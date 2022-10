Chattanooga Police made an arrest in the shooting of a man at 500 E. 11th St. last Wednesday.

Police charged 39-year-old Reginald Holland with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was taken to the Silverdale Detention Center.

At 08:05 a.m., Chattanooga Police had responded to a person shot. Upon arrival, police observed a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.