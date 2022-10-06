 Thursday, October 6, 2022 57.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Thursday, October 6, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

October 30, 2022

Bieses Had Comfortable Quarters On West Fifth Street, Prospect Street On Cameron Hill

October 6, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Hides Her Belongings Behind Dumpster And They Get Scattered; Man Yelling At Runners Is Fed Up With Chattanooga

October 6, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Charles W. Biese and his son, Robert W., had fine homes on Cameron Hill when it was in its hey day. The Bieses lived at 524 West Fifth St. - at the very end of Fifth at the dead end as the hill ... (click for more)

A woman told police she put her items behind a dumpster at the Quality Inn at 7013 Shallowford Road and when she returned all of her stuff was scattered across the parking lot. She said a taller ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Bieses Had Comfortable Quarters On West Fifth Street, Prospect Street On Cameron Hill

Charles W. Biese and his son, Robert W., had fine homes on Cameron Hill when it was in its hey day. The Bieses lived at 524 West Fifth St. - at the very end of Fifth at the dead end as the hill rose. Afterward, Robert moved on up to the view at 203 Prospect at the corner of Sixth Street beside the home of attorney Joe Clift. Charles W. Biese was a native of Odenburg, Germany ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Hides Her Belongings Behind Dumpster And They Get Scattered; Man Yelling At Runners Is Fed Up With Chattanooga

A woman told police she put her items behind a dumpster at the Quality Inn at 7013 Shallowford Road and when she returned all of her stuff was scattered across the parking lot. She said a taller black male with dreadlocks and a patchy beard said his items were gone and asked to look through the woman’s stuff. She agreed and the man then found his backpack. He then started to search ... (click for more)

Opinion

Soddy Daisy Needs A Real Emergency Room - And Response (2)

I am a longtime resident of north Hamilton County, living in what is now Soddy Daisy. A few years ago, I cut my leg using a chainsaw. My wife drove me to an emergency room in Red Bank. After waiting for what seemed like a long time, I was told I would need to go to their downtown location to be sewn up. They told me, “There’s nobody here who can sew you up!” Frustrated, my wife ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: As Others See Us

The picture shows a young blonde girl, her arm around her dad’s neck, as “she watches a man wearing a dog mask and (draped) in a flag that indicates he likes to pretend to be a dog at the Chattanooga Pride parade in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Oct. 2.” No, I wasn’t there but The Epoch Times was, and on Tuesday there appeared on its website a story with the headline: ‘Corporate-Sponsored ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC's Naglestad, Underwood Honored By NISL

The National Independent Soccer Association announced its September Performers of the Month awards on Wednesday. These awards are determined by a select set of NISA front office staff. Chattanooga FC's Markus Naglestad was named Player of the Month. Naglestad returned to his early-season form in September. He led the league with five goals in September bringing his season total ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 6

So much for picking Alabama to lose. I made a choice last week to tab Arkansas to upset the Crimson Tide and if I would have been correct I would have had my third straight perfect week. Instead, I was 6-1 picking SEC games. I've now picked 52 of 56 games correctly and there are some dandy games on the docket this weekend. Texas A&M at Alabama No upset here. There could ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors