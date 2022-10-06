 Thursday, October 6, 2022 70.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Major Development On 5 Acres At Vine Street To Offer 136 For Sale "Attainable" Units; "Re-Imagining Broad Street" Getting Underway

A new development planned on five acres on Vine Street near Georgia Avenue will offer 136 for sale units, Emily Mack, president of the Rivercity Company, said at a Downtown Chamber of Commerce meeting on Thursday morning.

She said the developer is calling the units - not 'affordable' - but 'attainable.' 

Ms. Mack said smaller units will be in the low to mid $300,000s and three bedroom units up to $500,000. She acknowledged that the prices are not attainable for many, but are lower priced that some other new downtown units.

Ms. Mack said that development will be part of three large-scale projects bringing 700-800 new downtown residential units in the next 3-5 years.

The first is the recently completed River Rocks on an entire block of a former Unum parking lot and across Cherry Street.

She said the third "Walnut Hill" phase would be on another large Unum parking lot just south of River Rocks.

Ms. Mack said Rivercity is completing a "Dashboard" that will show the status of such downtown developments.

At the same time, she said Rivercity is on an ambitious schedule for "Re-Imagining Broad Street." She said it will be a block by block schematic study of seven blocks of Broad Street going south from the Aquarium.

An intensive five-day planning charette is planned in the first quarter of next year to help guide the work, she said.

Ms. Mack said the aim is to "make Broad Street a premier public space" through the use of multi-modal transportation, technology, green infrastructure and development. 

She said Broad Street is 120 feet wide and there is opportunity for car lanes, on-street parking, protected bicycle lanes and wide sidewalks. She said it is hoped to work with city public works to take the opportunity to improve infrastructure under Broad Street.

She said Rivercity is already gearing up to plan for the reuse of Hawk Hill when the baseball stadium is vacated by the Lookouts.

 


Police Blotter: Woman Hides Her Belongings Behind Dumpster And They Get Scattered; Man Yelling At Runners Is Fed Up With Chattanooga

Man Who Bought Gun From "Little Kid" Sentenced To 20 Months In Federal Prison

City Says New Waste Storage Tanks Are Preventing Periodic Sewage Discharges Into The Tennessee River


A woman told police she put her items behind a dumpster at the Quality Inn at 7013 Shallowford Road and when she returned all of her stuff was scattered across the parking lot. She said a taller ... (click for more)

A man who said he brought a gun he was not suppose to possess from "a little kid - 10 or 12" has been sentenced to serve 20 months in federal prison. Devin Lawon Brown, 23, appeared before ... (click for more)

The city of Chattanooga on Thursday announced that its new wet weather equalization station, consisting of three large storage tanks that can hold up to 30 million gallons of wastewater, has ... (click for more)



Opinion

Disturbing News About Lincoln Park

The Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association is greatly concerned about the rapid pace of development that is currently encircling our community. While we realize that the pace of growth in the city is rapidly occurring, we were startled to see an editorial in the Times Free Press that implied that plans the city of Chattanooga have for building the Central Avenue Extension through ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: As Others See Us

The picture shows a young blonde girl, her arm around her dad’s neck, as “she watches a man wearing a dog mask and (draped) in a flag that indicates he likes to pretend to be a dog at the Chattanooga Pride parade in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Oct. 2.” No, I wasn’t there but The Epoch Times was, and on Tuesday there appeared on its website a story with the headline: ‘Corporate-Sponsored ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: LSU Gearing Up For Vols' Fast-Paced Offense; Cedric Tillman Status Still Undecided

Having not played in five years isn’t the biggest reason why introductions are in order when Tennessee and LSU meet on Saturday. A more compelling incentive is both football programs now are under the stewardship of new coaches. The Tigers are beginning a new era with first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers (4-1) have won four in a row (2-0 SEC) and have returned to the national ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC's Naglestad, Underwood Honored By NISL

The National Independent Soccer Association announced its September Performers of the Month awards on Wednesday. These awards are determined by a select set of NISA front office staff. Chattanooga FC's Markus Naglestad was named Player of the Month. Naglestad returned to his early-season form in September. He led the league with five goals in September bringing his season total ... (click for more)


