Former Rhea County Executive Gets 33-Month Federal Prison Sentence For Misuse Of COVID Small Business Loans

George Thacker, the former county executive of Rhea County, has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for misuse of federal COVID small business Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) loans.

Thacker was also ordered by Judge Charles Atchley to repay the government $665,000 and pay a $15,000 fine.

Thacker said, "I'm so sorry. I did have the intention of paying it back."

Attorney Lee Davis had asked home confinement for Thacker, saying he was needed to help run Spring City's only motel with its 14 employees. He also cited his harsh childhood in several foster homes and his "unsophistication."

Prosecutor Kyle Wilson said, "It was not his childhood that led him to do this, it was greed that made him take the money."

Saying that Thacker lied to the government on his use of three separate PPP loans, he added, "This is a serious crime that deserves a serious punishment." He said prison time was necessary as a deterrent message to others. Judge Atchley said the government has said there was fraud involved on 12-15 percent of the loans. 

Prosecutor Wilson acknowledged that Thacker had risen beyond what might have been expected - serving 10 years as county executive and playing the harmonica on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. He also had a successful oil change business and made a go of the hotel. It is still operating, though Howard Johnson pulled its franchise.  

Judge Atchley said, "Mr. Thacker is not the victim in this. He took from the government at a time when our nation was very vulnerable." 

Authorities said Thacker used the government money to pay credit card bills and to buy bit coin. Attorney Davis said he wound up losing most of the money. Attorney Davis said Thacker always intended to pay it back.

Thacker earlier pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. He stepped down from his Rhea County post the same day he pleaded guilty.

Those in the courtroom in support of Thacker included his ex-wife of 38 years and an official of Community Bank in Rhea County that has pledged to loan him $500,000 to pay off his debts. 

 


Police Blotter: Woman Hides Her Belongings Behind Dumpster And They Get Scattered; Man Yelling At Runners Is Fed Up With Chattanooga

Man Who Bought Gun From "Little Kid" Sentenced To 20 Months In Federal Prison

City Says New Waste Storage Tanks Are Preventing Periodic Sewage Discharges Into The Tennessee River


A woman told police she put her items behind a dumpster at the Quality Inn at 7013 Shallowford Road and when she returned all of her stuff was scattered across the parking lot. She said a taller ... (click for more)

A man who said he brought a gun he was not suppose to possess from "a little kid - 10 or 12" has been sentenced to serve 20 months in federal prison. Devin Lawon Brown, 23, appeared before ... (click for more)

The city of Chattanooga on Thursday announced that its new wet weather equalization station, consisting of three large storage tanks that can hold up to 30 million gallons of wastewater, has ... (click for more)



Disturbing News About Lincoln Park

The Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association is greatly concerned about the rapid pace of development that is currently encircling our community. While we realize that the pace of growth in the city is rapidly occurring, we were startled to see an editorial in the Times Free Press that implied that plans the city of Chattanooga have for building the Central Avenue Extension through ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: As Others See Us

The picture shows a young blonde girl, her arm around her dad’s neck, as “she watches a man wearing a dog mask and (draped) in a flag that indicates he likes to pretend to be a dog at the Chattanooga Pride parade in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Oct. 2.” No, I wasn’t there but The Epoch Times was, and on Tuesday there appeared on its website a story with the headline: ‘Corporate-Sponsored ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: LSU Gearing Up For Vols' Fast-Paced Offense; Cedric Tillman Status Still Undecided

Having not played in five years isn’t the biggest reason why introductions are in order when Tennessee and LSU meet on Saturday. A more compelling incentive is both football programs now are under the stewardship of new coaches. The Tigers are beginning a new era with first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers (4-1) have won four in a row (2-0 SEC) and have returned to the national ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC's Naglestad, Underwood Honored By NISL

The National Independent Soccer Association announced its September Performers of the Month awards on Wednesday. These awards are determined by a select set of NISA front office staff. Chattanooga FC's Markus Naglestad was named Player of the Month. Naglestad returned to his early-season form in September. He led the league with five goals in September bringing his season total ... (click for more)


