Man Who Bought Gun From "Little Kid" Sentenced To 20 Months In Federal Prison

A man who said he brought a gun he was not suppose to possess from "a little kid - 10 or 12" has been sentenced to serve 20 months in federal prison.

Devin Lawon Brown, 23, appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

Brown earlier pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutor Kevin Brown had asked for a sentence at the high end of the range, while attorney J. Damon Burk asked for the minimum 18 months.

On the gun purchase, authorities said Brown stated it occurred outside of the “East Chatt Center” in Chattanooga.He said he paid $20 and “a little 3.5 of weed” for the pistol. He also said that he smoked marijuana daily and had done so since he was 16 years old.

The prosecutor said when Brown was arrested on July 7, 2020, in Knoxville he was with a man wanted for first-degree murder.

He said Brown was a member of the Rolling 100s Crips gang and had repeatedly violated his probation. He said Brown had maintained he needed to carry a gun because of his gang affiliation. He also said he had multiple domestic assault charges, including punching a woman in the face. Attorney Burk said the woman had changed her story and that charge would be dismissed.

Attorney Burk said much of the information from the prosecutor was outdated, saying Brown had moved to Cleveland, Tn., to get away from prior associates, had a job at Whirlpool and was enrolled at Miller-Motte.

Brown said he wanted to better himself and provide for his three children.

Judge Atchley said he "cut a break" for Brown, while telling him if he stays on the same path that he would either spend the rest of his life in jail or be dead.