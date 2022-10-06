 Thursday, October 6, 2022 Weather

Higher Charges Approved By Wrecker Board For Wrecker Operations; Next Goes To City Council

Thursday, October 6, 2022 - by Gail Perry

Updating the rates that the city allows towing companies to charge has not been done for 18 years. At the Thursday meeting of the Chattanooga Wrecker Board proposed changes to the ordinance were approved by the board.

 

If approved by the City Council, daytime tows will go from $125 to $250, night/weekend/holiday tows from $135 to $275, daily storage (after eight hours) from $15 to $35 per day and extra winching from $50 to $100 per hour flat rate.

 

For B Class, day time goes from $250 to $550 per hour, night/weekend/holiday goes from $285 to $550 an hour and extra winching from $150 to $300 per hour. Air bags go from $1,000 to $1,500 per hour.

For C Class, day time goes from $425 per hour to $700 per hour, night/weekend/holiday goes from $500 per hour to $700 an hour.

Air bags go from $1,000 first two hours and $500 per hour thereafter to $1,500 per hour.

 

Meetings between Mark Shackleford, owner of Shackleford Towing and Recovery who has been representing the towing industry, and City Council Member Raquetta Dotley have resulted in the proposition of new rates.  Those rates have been agreed upon by the towing companies. And now they have been approved and are being recommended by the wrecker board. The next step will be to present the rates to the Chattanooga City Council.

 

Council Member Dotley told the board that the city may partner with UTC for a rate study and she hopes that will be done soon. It is up to the Chattanooga Council to make any final decisions about changes to  the ordinance.

 

The amendments proposed on Thursday are for rates. There will be other changes that will be proposed in the near future, said Ms. Dotley.

 

Members of the City Beer Board also serve as the Wrecker Board.

 

 

 


Rhea County Man, 81, Found Deceased On Boat Adrift On Watts Bar


The brothers Sam T. and Warren A. Dewees were longtime Chattanooga grocers as well as Cameron Hill residents. They first got a taste of life high on the prominent downtown hill. Then they settled ... (click for more)

The short-handed Passenger Vehicles for Hire Board on Thursday had to cancel its meeting when it could not get a quorum on a day with a number of taxi operators wanting to discuss the ability ... (click for more)

TWRA officers responded around 1:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday to a call reported through Rhea County 911 of an over-due boater. While en route, officers received a second call regarding a citizen ... (click for more)



Dewees Brothers Were On Cameron Hill Before Building Side-By-Side Homes At Riverview

The brothers Sam T. and Warren A. Dewees were longtime Chattanooga grocers as well as Cameron Hill residents. They first got a taste of life high on the prominent downtown hill. Then they settled in a big house at 309 West Sixth St. that was home to a host of Deweeses. They were sons of Thomas and Wilhelmina Pennypacker Dewees. The father was a native of Pennsylvania and the ... (click for more)

Short-Handed Passenger Vehicles for Hire Board Has To Cancel Meeting Dealing With Possible Higher Taxi Charges

The short-handed Passenger Vehicles for Hire Board on Thursday had to cancel its meeting when it could not get a quorum on a day with a number of taxi operators wanting to discuss the ability to charge riders more. The seven-member board currently just has four members appointed, and it takes all four for a quorum. Four appointees are by the mayor and three by the City Council ... (click for more)

Graffiti In Chattanooga - And Solution(s)

When I travel up and down Hixson Pike, my car alerts me to the traffic cameras that monitor vehicles for speeding. Sure enough, if I speed through these zones, I get a ticket in the mail a few weeks later. The radar is incredibly accurate at detecting speeders. The cameras are a technological marvel with their ability to zoom in on a moving car and read the license plate. When ... (click for more)

Disturbing News About Lincoln Park

The Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association is greatly concerned about the rapid pace of development that is currently encircling our community. While we realize that the pace of growth in the city is rapidly occurring, we were startled to see an editorial in the Times Free Press that implied that plans the city of Chattanooga have for building the Central Avenue Extension through ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: LSU Gearing Up For Vols' Fast-Paced Offense; Cedric Tillman Status Still Undecided

Having not played in five years isn’t the biggest reason why introductions are in order when Tennessee and LSU meet on Saturday. A more compelling incentive is both football programs now are under the stewardship of new coaches. The Tigers are beginning a new era with first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers (4-1) have won four in a row (2-0 SEC) and have returned to the national ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State's McKenna Hayes Is National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player Of The Week

Chattanooga State Volleyball standout McKenna Hayes has been honored as the National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week. Hayes, who played basketball and volleyball at East Hamilton High School, led the Tigers to big wins recently by scoring 13 aces in one set and collecting 16 aces for an entire match. Altogether, she had 20 aces and 42 ... (click for more)


