Higher Charges Approved By Wrecker Board For Wrecker Operations; Next Goes To City Council

Updating the rates that the city allows towing companies to charge has not been done for 18 years. At the Thursday meeting of the Chattanooga Wrecker Board proposed changes to the ordinance were approved by the board.

If approved by the City Council, daytime tows will go from $125 to $250, night/weekend/holiday tows from $135 to $275, daily storage (after eight hours) from $15 to $35 per day and extra winching from $50 to $100 per hour flat rate.

For B Class, day time goes from $250 to $550 per hour, night/weekend/holiday goes from $285 to $550 an hour and extra winching from $150 to $300 per hour. Air bags go from $1,000 to $1,500 per hour.

For C Class, day time goes from $425 per hour to $700 per hour, night/weekend/holiday goes from $500 per hour to $700 an hour.

Air bags go from $1,000 first two hours and $500 per hour thereafter to $1,500 per hour.

Meetings between Mark Shackleford, owner of Shackleford Towing and Recovery who has been representing the towing industry, and City Council Member Raquetta Dotley have resulted in the proposition of new rates. Those rates have been agreed upon by the towing companies. And now they have been approved and are being recommended by the wrecker board. The next step will be to present the rates to the Chattanooga City Council.

Council Member Dotley told the board that the city may partner with UTC for a rate study and she hopes that will be done soon. It is up to the Chattanooga Council to make any final decisions about changes to the ordinance.

The amendments proposed on Thursday are for rates. There will be other changes that will be proposed in the near future, said Ms. Dotley.

Members of the City Beer Board also serve as the Wrecker Board.