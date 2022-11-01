Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Afraid She Has Been Gossiped About; Sister's Car Stolen When Keys Are Left In Unlocked Vehicle

  • Tuesday, November 1, 2022

A woman on Wheeler Avenue called police because she said she was concerned about a call police had just been on at a residence on Cleveland Avenue. She said she lives at that residence on Cleveland Avenue and knew one of the people who lives there has made false statements about her before. Police assured the woman that her name had never come up and that she did not have anything to worry about.

* * *

A woman called police from the Lookout Mountain Conservancy at 1919 Old Wauhatchie
Pike. Police spoke to the woman and a man, who was the driver of a box truck. The woman said the man accidentally backed into the fence of the Lookout Mountain Conservancy. The man did confirm the incident and the truck did not have any visible damage. The fence did have a small amount of damage.

* * *
A woman told police someone damaged her vehicle between 8 a.m.-3 p.m. while she was at work. She said she parked at 1975 E 3rd St. and upon return she noticed her grill was burned.

* * *

A man on S. Beech Street told police someone stole his pistol from his residence. He said he last saw the pistol two weeks ago in his home. He told police he has been out and his mom has had visitors, but he is not sure if any of them took it. The firearm was entered into NCIC.

* * *

Police responded to reports of a "door ding" at Hixson High School. Police spoke to two women who both had their vehicles parked behind the school. The woman driver of a Camry had her back driver side door make contact with a Hyundai driven by the other woman. Police observed a small spot on the Hyundai. No damage was apparent on the Camry. The driver of the Hyundai requested a property damage report.

* * *

A man told police that while he was driving through the tunnels on Brainerd Road headed east, another driver in a black Mazda 3 hatchback was driving erratically and cut him off. The man said he told the driver of the Mazda that he was "going to get someone hurt if he kept driving recklessly," which caused the other driver to get angry and begin throwing things at the man's vehicle. The man did not wish to report the new damage to his vehicle. Police were unable to locate a vehicle registered to the Alabama tag that the man provided as belonging to the Mazda.

* * *

A woman at an apartment on S. Germantown Road told police she wanted her brother to leave her residence. Before police arrival, the brother had already collected his belongings and was in the process of leaving. Police stayed on the scene until he left the area.

* * *

A man at Gestamp, 3063 Hickory Valley Road, called police and said his sister's vehicle had been stolen. The man said he had borrowed his sister's car to go to work and at around 1 a.m. while he was at work, he saw the vehicle being driven out of the parking lot. The man told police he did leave the keys in the vehicle and the doors unlocked. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. There was no suspect information.

* * *

Police witnessed a motorcycle traveling south at a high rate of speed in the 2500 block of Market Street. Once police got behind the motorcycle, the driver slowed down. Police initiated a stop in the 3500 block of Alton Park Boulevard. Police got out and spoke with the driver. The motorcycle he was riding was black with red rims, displaying a TN tag. The man apologized for his speed. Police gave him a verbal warning for his speed and let him go on his way.

* * *

Both a man and a woman called into police from Brainerd Coin Laundry at 4011 Brainerd Road. Police spoke with both of them. The woman told police the man owes her a ride through Lyft and the man told police he does not owe her a ride, as she canceled it on the Lyft app. The man told police he believes the woman was attempting to find a shortcut in Lyft's phone app by adding a separate stop and then canceling it last minute. The woman had a separate ride arrive while police were on scene. Both of them left without incident.

* * *

A woman on Artesian Circle told police she mailed a personal check through the Post Office. She said that when she received her bank records, she saw where someone had falsified the check and made it out for $8,000.32. The woman said she is working with the bank to recover her loss.

* * *

Police were called for a found gun inside a car at CARMAX at 2211 Overnite Dr. Police found it was an airsoft pistol in the center glove box. CARMAX said the vehicle was traded in and did not have easy access to the trader's information. The Airsoft gun was taken by police and turned into Property.

* * *

